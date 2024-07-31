The current season, Wrecked, only brought about one melee weapon – the Nitro Gloves – and these pack quite the literal punch. These will be far more ideal for taking down duelling characters.

Perhaps we will see more melee weapons in the next Fortnite season, or even a special variation during the next Fortnite live event.

There is only so much time to complete the quest though so let’s get straight to it!

What is a melee weapon in Fortnite?

A melee weapon in Fortnite is a weapon that doesn’t use any sort of ammo and requires players to get up close and personal. It can also be used to harvest resources.

Your starting weapon – the pickaxe – is a melee weapon, for instance.

Fortnite Cold Snap pickaxe. Epic Games

These can come in many more varieties and are typically tied to seasons or events in Fortnite, such as the Chains of Hades that was found in Chapter 5 Season 2: Myths and Mortals.

Chapter 5 Season 3: Wrecked has been a little light on melee weapons, but we’ll go over what’s in the game right now and how to get them just below.

How to defeat a character with a melee weapon in Fortnite

Oscar in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3: Wrecked. Epic Games

To complete the Pirate Code Six Quest “Defeat a Duelling character with a pistol or melee weapon”, you need to defeat either Cerberus or Oscar with a pistol or melee weapon.

Cerberus and Oscar are the only two duelling characters in the game right now. Luckily for you, we have guides on how to defeat Oscar and how to defeat Cerberus.

Cerberus isn’t very challenging but will be more so with just a pistol or melee weapon. Oscar, on the other hand, is very deadly, so Cerberus is probably the safer bet. However, this means you might have more players to contend with as they rush to Cerberus.

There is one mythic melee weapon as part of Chapter 5 Season 3 Wrecked that should make your life a lot easier though, but it needs to be taken from another boss.

What characters have a melee weapon in Fortnite

Megalo Don in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3: Wrecked. Epic Games

The only character with a melee weapon in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is Megalo Don, who has a pair of Mythic Nitro Gloves, and can be found at the Brutal Beachhead.

Megalo Don will put up quite the fight and has a veritable army of guards at his disposal that can make short work of you, but we have a full-on guide for how to defeat Megalo Don.

But as a quick overview, Megalo Don will enter a dangerous second stage once you get his shields down. Keep as much distance as possible to avoid his Nitro Gloves, or time your own punches so that you strike before he does.

Full list of Fortnite melee weapons

The Nitro is in fact, mine. Epic Games.

Currently there are only two melee weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3:

The Pickaxe

Nitro Fists

Nitro gloves can be found across the map, or you can get yourself the pair of Mythic Nitro Gloves by defeating Megalo Don.

Your trusty pickaxe, then, is otherwise the only melee weapon you can use. Skins such as Deadpool’s Katana’s or Wolverine’s claws are technically pickaxes, but while they look different, they do the same amount of damage.

There have been a number of melee weapons in the course of Fortnite history, though, and there are bound to be many more in the seasons to come.

