Megalo Don is the zenith of the new battle pass, requiring more work than others such as Peabody or the Fallout skins to unlock.

Still, with our help, you should be able to get there quicker and beat him for yourself and get his Medallion, as we have his location pinpointed on the new map.

If you’ve already unlocked him, then you’ll be glad to know that soon there may be a Lethal Company skin coming, and a Magneto skin has already been confirmed for July.

More like this

Still, Megalo Don poses a serious challenge to beat and unlock - so let’s get to it!

How to get the Megalo Don skin

Megalo Don's outfit. Epic Games

To get the Megalo Don Skin, you have to reach level 86 before you can purchase them in the Battle Pass.

At level 94, you can unlock the Get Nitro’d Emote to complete Megalo Don’s look.

Obviously, reaching the end of the battle pass takes a lot of work, but you can speed up the process by completing your daily quests, accepting Wasteland Challenges or cheesing your way through the ranks with the best Fortnite XP maps.

Whatever your method of levelling up, having the Megalo Don skin equipped will let everyone around you know that you mean serious Fortnite business.

Where to find Megalo Don on the map

Megalo Don can be found at the Brutal Beachhead. Epic Games

Megalo Don can be found in the boat base in the Brutal Beachhead in the Wasteland biome, or as part of a convoy travelling the map.

His location will be located on your map, however, so you won’t need to worry too much about finding him.

It’s best to land near but not on the Brutal Beachhead and get geared up first, as there are loads of guards around Megalo Don who can quickly put an end to your round.

If he is driving around in a convoy, find a vehicle first and mod it to have weapons to make the approach safer.

How to defeat Megalo Don in boss battle

The Nitro is in fact, mine. Epic Games.

If he is in the Brutal Beachhead, Megalo Don can be found on the lower level, which is accessible by vehicles.

As part of Wrecked, you can modify vehicles to have weapons. By crashing into them and unleashing your vehicle's weapons, you can do a lot of damage before your vehicle is destroyed.

Once Megalo Don’s shields are down, he will enter a second stage where he is even more dangerous. He will also have a period of invulnerability, so be sure not to waste any ammo as he moves into this second stage.

You will want to deal with his armed guards as well, otherwise they will quickly swarm you and make mincemeat of you.

Megalo Don’s Nitro Gloves pack a seriously mean punch, so don’t get too close to him and instead use your most powerful weapon to whittle his health down.

Unless, of course, you have a pair of Nitro Gloves yourself. Make sure to time your attacks well or you can be chucked off the boat and meet a swift end.

Once you’ve defeated him, you’ll get his Combat Shotgun, Nitro Gloves and his Medallion that gives you unlimited Nitro.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.