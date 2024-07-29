That’s not even mentioning the Pirates of the Carrbean event that saw Captain Jack Sparrow come to Fortnite.

Our eyes are thoroughly turned to the next Fortnite season at this point, though, with not long to go before it debuts.

In true Fortnite fashion, however, there are no doubt more new bundles on the way before the season is truly out.

More like this

This set will probably be one of the more popular ones, owing to the new Deadpool and Wolverine film which has had a tremendous opening weekend.

There’s plenty to check out though so let’s get to it!

How to get Deadpool and Wolverine in Fortnite

To get Deadpool and Wolverine in Fortnite, you need to purchase the Deadpool or Wolverine skin from the Item Shop for 2,000 V-Bucks each.

If you want more value, you can buy the whole bundle for 3,600 V-Bucks, which includes all the other cosmetics and items too.

There are no challenges or quests to do in the game that unlock them, unfortunately, so you are stuck paying for them outright.

If you want to see everything included in the bundle, keep reading as we will be going over each with screenshots so you know exactly what to expect.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

All Deadpool and Wolverine skins and items in Fortnite

Below are all the Deadpool and Wolverine skins and items in Fortnite:

Deadpool (Pen and Ink)

Deadpool. Epic Games

Price – 2000 V-Bucks

Wolverine (Pen and Ink)

Wolverine. Epic Games

Price – 2,000 V-Bucks

Chimichanga! (Emote)

Chimichanga. Epic Games

Price – 300 V-Bucks

Cuddlepool (Outfit)

Cuddlepool. Epic Games

Price – 1,500 V-Bucks

Deadpool Dropper (Glider)

Deadpool Dropper. Epic Games

Price – 800 V-Bucks

Dragacorn (Glider)

Dragacorn. Epic Games

Price – 1,500 V-Bucks

Meaty Mallets (Pickaxe)

Meaty Mallets. Epic Games

Price – 800 V-Bucks

Ravenpool (Outfit)

Ravenpool. Epic Games

Price – 1,500 V-Bucks

Scootin' (Emote)

Scootin'. Epic Games

Price – 500 V-Bucks

Wolverine Dropper (Glider)

Wolverine Dropper. Epic Games

Price – 800 V-Bucks

DP's Bass (Bass Guitar)

DP’s Bass. Epic Games

Price – 1000V-Bucks

Wolverine’s Axe (Guitar)

Wolverine’s Axe. Epic Games

Price – 1000V-Bucks

Wolverine's Claws (Pickaxe)

Wolverine’s Claws.

Price – 2000 or 3,600 V-Bucks as part of set or bundle

DP's Katana (Pickeaxe)

DP’s Katana. Epic Games

Price – 2000 or 3,600 V-Bucks as part of set or bundle

Wrap-pool

Wrap-pool. Epic Games

Price – 2000 or 3,600 V-Bucks as part of set or bundle

Classic Yellow and Blue

Classic Yellow and Blue. Epic Games

Price – 2000 or 3,600 V-Bucks as part of set or bundle

LEGO Wolverine

LEGO Wolverine. Epic Games

Price – 2000 or 3,600 V-Bucks as part of set or bundle

Headpool (Back Bling)



Headpool. Epic Games

Price – 2000 or 3,600 V-Bucks as part of set or bundle

Cuddlepool's Bow (Back bling)



Epic Games

Price – 1,500 or 3,600 V-Bucks as part of set or bundle

Ravenpool's Cage (Back Bling)



Ravenpool's Cage. Epic Games

Price – 2000 or 3,600 V-Bucks as part of set or bundle

What!? No Way! (Emote)

What!? No Way!. Epic Games

Price – 2000 or 3,600 V-Bucks as part of set or bundle

Snik-ting Go Time (Emote)

Snik-ting Go Time. Epic Games

Price – 2000 or 3,600 V-Bucks as part of set or bundle

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.