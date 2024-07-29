After being leaked, Deadpool and Wolverine are in Fortnite and we have how to get all the skins and items explained.

We’ve seen a spate of new skins and items as Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3: Wrecked comes to a close, such as the Cybertruck, which debuted alongside loads of other content with the v30.30 update.

That’s not even mentioning the Pirates of the Carrbean event that saw Captain Jack Sparrow come to Fortnite.

Our eyes are thoroughly turned to the next Fortnite season at this point, though, with not long to go before it debuts.

In true Fortnite fashion, however, there are no doubt more new bundles on the way before the season is truly out.

This set will probably be one of the more popular ones, owing to the new Deadpool and Wolverine film which has had a tremendous opening weekend.

There’s plenty to check out though so let’s get to it!

How to get Deadpool and Wolverine in Fortnite

To get Deadpool and Wolverine in Fortnite, you need to purchase the Deadpool or Wolverine skin from the Item Shop for 2,000 V-Bucks each.

If you want more value, you can buy the whole bundle for 3,600 V-Bucks, which includes all the other cosmetics and items too.

There are no challenges or quests to do in the game that unlock them, unfortunately, so you are stuck paying for them outright.

If you want to see everything included in the bundle, keep reading as we will be going over each with screenshots so you know exactly what to expect.

All Deadpool and Wolverine skins and items in Fortnite

Below are all the Deadpool and Wolverine skins and items in Fortnite:

Deadpool (Pen and Ink)

Four versions of Deadpool in Fortnite
Deadpool. Epic Games
  • Price – 2000 V-Bucks

Wolverine (Pen and Ink)

Two different versions of Wolverine in Fortnite
Wolverine. Epic Games
  • Price – 2,000 V-Bucks

Chimichanga! (Emote)

A Fortnite character looking at food on fire in a microwave
Chimichanga. Epic Games
  • Price – 300 V-Bucks

Cuddlepool (Outfit)

A Fortnite character wearing a Deadpool outfit with a teddy bear head
Cuddlepool. Epic Games
  • Price – 1,500 V-Bucks

Deadpool Dropper (Glider)

A hot air balloon in Deadpool's likeness
Deadpool Dropper. Epic Games
  • Price – 800 V-Bucks

Dragacorn (Glider)

A llama-pinata-dragon in Fortnite
Dragacorn. Epic Games
  • Price – 1,500 V-Bucks

Meaty Mallets (Pickaxe)

Oversized mallet and meat tenderizer used by Deadpool
Meaty Mallets. Epic Games
  • Price – 800 V-Bucks

Ravenpool (Outfit)

A fortnite character wearing a Deadpool inspired outfit with a hood and red eyes
Ravenpool. Epic Games
  • Price – 1,500 V-Bucks

Scootin' (Emote)

A Fortnite character riding a tiny moped
Scootin'. Epic Games
  • Price – 500 V-Bucks

Wolverine Dropper (Glider)

A hot air balloon of Wolverine's likeness in Fortnite
Wolverine Dropper. Epic Games
  • Price – 800 V-Bucks

DP's Bass (Bass Guitar)

A Deadpool themed Bass guitar in Fortnite
DP’s Bass. Epic Games
  • Price – 1000V-Bucks

Wolverine’s Axe (Guitar)

A Wolverine themed electric guitar in Fortnite
Wolverine’s Axe. Epic Games
  • Price – 1000V-Bucks

Wolverine's Claws (Pickaxe)

A character wielding Wolverine's claws in Fortnite
Wolverine’s Claws.
  • Price – 2000 or 3,600 V-Bucks as part of set or bundle

DP's Katana (Pickeaxe)

Two katanas in Fortnite
DP’s Katana. Epic Games
  • Price – 2000 or 3,600 V-Bucks as part of set or bundle

Wrap-pool

A variety of items and weapons with Deadpool colouring in Fortnite
Wrap-pool. Epic Games
  • Price – 2000 or 3,600 V-Bucks as part of set or bundle

Classic Yellow and Blue

A selection of items and weapons in Wolverine colourways in Fortnite
Classic Yellow and Blue. Epic Games
  • Price – 2000 or 3,600 V-Bucks as part of set or bundle

LEGO Wolverine

A LEGO version of Wolverine in Fortnite
LEGO Wolverine. Epic Games
  • Price – 2000 or 3,600 V-Bucks as part of set or bundle

Headpool (Back Bling)

Deadpool's severed and rotten head an a Fortnite characters back
Headpool. Epic Games
  • Price – 2000 or 3,600 V-Bucks as part of set or bundle

Cuddlepool's Bow (Back bling)

A red bow on the back of a Fortnite characters back
Epic Games
  • Price – 1,500 or 3,600 V-Bucks as part of set or bundle

Ravenpool's Cage (Back Bling)

A red feathered and cage item on the back of a Fortnite character
Ravenpool's Cage. Epic Games
  • Price – 2000 or 3,600 V-Bucks as part of set or bundle

What!? No Way! (Emote)

A character in Fortnite expressing shock with a comic book exclamation mark above their head
What!? No Way!. Epic Games
  • Price – 2000 or 3,600 V-Bucks as part of set or bundle

Snik-ting Go Time (Emote)

A character in Fortnite brandishing Wolverin'es claws as part of an emote
Snik-ting Go Time. Epic Games
  • Price – 2000 or 3,600 V-Bucks as part of set or bundle

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

