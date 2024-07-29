Deadpool and Wolverine in Fortnite: How to get all skins and items
Marvel Jesus has risen.
After being leaked, Deadpool and Wolverine are in Fortnite and we have how to get all the skins and items explained.
We’ve seen a spate of new skins and items as Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3: Wrecked comes to a close, such as the Cybertruck, which debuted alongside loads of other content with the v30.30 update.
That’s not even mentioning the Pirates of the Carrbean event that saw Captain Jack Sparrow come to Fortnite.
Our eyes are thoroughly turned to the next Fortnite season at this point, though, with not long to go before it debuts.
In true Fortnite fashion, however, there are no doubt more new bundles on the way before the season is truly out.
This set will probably be one of the more popular ones, owing to the new Deadpool and Wolverine film which has had a tremendous opening weekend.
There’s plenty to check out though so let’s get to it!
How to get Deadpool and Wolverine in Fortnite
To get Deadpool and Wolverine in Fortnite, you need to purchase the Deadpool or Wolverine skin from the Item Shop for 2,000 V-Bucks each.
If you want more value, you can buy the whole bundle for 3,600 V-Bucks, which includes all the other cosmetics and items too.
There are no challenges or quests to do in the game that unlock them, unfortunately, so you are stuck paying for them outright.
If you want to see everything included in the bundle, keep reading as we will be going over each with screenshots so you know exactly what to expect.
All Deadpool and Wolverine skins and items in Fortnite
Below are all the Deadpool and Wolverine skins and items in Fortnite:
Deadpool (Pen and Ink)
- Price – 2000 V-Bucks
Wolverine (Pen and Ink)
- Price – 2,000 V-Bucks
Chimichanga! (Emote)
- Price – 300 V-Bucks
Cuddlepool (Outfit)
- Price – 1,500 V-Bucks
Deadpool Dropper (Glider)
- Price – 800 V-Bucks
Dragacorn (Glider)
- Price – 1,500 V-Bucks
Meaty Mallets (Pickaxe)
- Price – 800 V-Bucks
Ravenpool (Outfit)
- Price – 1,500 V-Bucks
Scootin' (Emote)
- Price – 500 V-Bucks
Wolverine Dropper (Glider)
- Price – 800 V-Bucks
DP's Bass (Bass Guitar)
- Price – 1000V-Bucks
Wolverine’s Axe (Guitar)
- Price – 1000V-Bucks
Wolverine's Claws (Pickaxe)
- Price – 2000 or 3,600 V-Bucks as part of set or bundle
DP's Katana (Pickeaxe)
- Price – 2000 or 3,600 V-Bucks as part of set or bundle
Wrap-pool
- Price – 2000 or 3,600 V-Bucks as part of set or bundle
Classic Yellow and Blue
- Price – 2000 or 3,600 V-Bucks as part of set or bundle
LEGO Wolverine
- Price – 2000 or 3,600 V-Bucks as part of set or bundle
Headpool (Back Bling)
- Price – 2000 or 3,600 V-Bucks as part of set or bundle
Cuddlepool's Bow (Back bling)
- Price – 1,500 or 3,600 V-Bucks as part of set or bundle
Ravenpool's Cage (Back Bling)
- Price – 2000 or 3,600 V-Bucks as part of set or bundle
What!? No Way! (Emote)
- Price – 2000 or 3,600 V-Bucks as part of set or bundle
Snik-ting Go Time (Emote)
- Price – 2000 or 3,600 V-Bucks as part of set or bundle
