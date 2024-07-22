Cybertruck in Fortnite: Release date and how to get
A cyber Cybertruck.
Love it or hate it; the Tesla Cybertruck is coming to Fortnite and we’ve got everything you need to know about the release date and how to get it.
Much of the consensus around it seems to be deriding the vehicle's inclusion, whose real-life counterpart has undergone multiple recalls since it rolled off the assembly line.
But when is the truck making its way to the cyberspace?
Here's everything we know.
When is the Cybertruck coming to Fortnite? Release date confirmed
The Tesla Cybertruck is coming to Fortnite on Tuesday 23rd July.
More like this
This is part of patch v.30.30, so you can expect some downtime when the game servers get updated with the new content.
This usually only takes a few hours, which are not during typical playing hours here in the UK, so you shouldn’t really notice anything.
You can expect to see the Cybertruck rolling around the Fortnite Map as well as Rocket Racers.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
How to get the Cybertruck in Fortnite explained
The Cybertruck will be available to buy in the Item Shop. Currently, no price is given, but we can realistically expect the Cybertruck to cost around 1,500 V-Bucks.
While not as expensive as a real Cybertruck, it isn’t exactly cheap either.
The trailer above states that “some optional content requires purchase and/or gameplay to unlock”, so there may be more on the way other than just the plain ol' Cybertruck.
It seems if you do drive one, though, you will be a bit of a target as @avideoeditor7895 says: “Remember; it is your civic duty to destroy these as soon as you see one in game.”
Should new info come out, we will update you as soon as possible so that you don’t miss a Fortnite beat.
Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.