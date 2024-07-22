But when is the truck making its way to the cyberspace?

Here's everything we know.

The Tesla Cybertruck is coming to Fortnite on Tuesday 23rd July.

More like this

This is part of patch v.30.30, so you can expect some downtime when the game servers get updated with the new content.

This usually only takes a few hours, which are not during typical playing hours here in the UK, so you shouldn’t really notice anything.

You can expect to see the Cybertruck rolling around the Fortnite Map as well as Rocket Racers.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get the Cybertruck in Fortnite explained

The Cybertruck will be available to buy in the Item Shop. Currently, no price is given, but we can realistically expect the Cybertruck to cost around 1,500 V-Bucks.

While not as expensive as a real Cybertruck, it isn’t exactly cheap either.

The trailer above states that “some optional content requires purchase and/or gameplay to unlock”, so there may be more on the way other than just the plain ol' Cybertruck.

It seems if you do drive one, though, you will be a bit of a target as @avideoeditor7895 says: “Remember; it is your civic duty to destroy these as soon as you see one in game.”

Should new info come out, we will update you as soon as possible so that you don’t miss a Fortnite beat.

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.