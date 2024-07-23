A certain German sportswear company has also dipped their toes into the world of Fortnite collabs. We’re getting some new skins from some super-antiheroes who are in an upcoming film together, as well.

Long rumoured, Falls Guys are making a big splash in Fortnite, too, after being acquired by Epic Games in 2021. This one looks to be a lot of fun, so definitely keep your eyes on this.

There really is a lot so sink our teeth into, so let’s not dilly-dally and instead get straight to it!

As well as the Cybertruck that was previously announced, we’re getting a whole new island full of tracks for Rocket Racing: Inferno Island.

Check out the tracks below courtesy of the official blog post:

Obsidian – The arteries of this fiery paradise serve as cylindrical passageways. (Difficulty: Novice. Track unlocked in Ranked Racing at Bronze I .)

– The arteries of this fiery paradise serve as cylindrical passageways. (Difficulty: Novice. Track unlocked in Ranked Racing at .) Seafoam Cove – Need a break from the heat? Feel the brisk ocean breeze as you cruise along serene scenery. (Difficulty: Novice. Track unlocked in Ranked Racing at Bronze I .)

– Need a break from the heat? Feel the brisk ocean breeze as you cruise along serene scenery. (Difficulty: Novice. Track unlocked in Ranked Racing at .) Skull Rock Isle – Venture up and through twisting turns! Drift ‘round a fiery inferno on the inside, and a cool beachy paradise on the outside. (Difficulty: Novice. Track unlocked in Ranked Racing at Silver I .)

– Venture up and through twisting turns! Drift ‘round a fiery inferno on the inside, and a cool beachy paradise on the outside. (Difficulty: Novice. Track unlocked in Ranked Racing at .) Twin Flame Island – Choose between split paths on this island close to Inferno Island. (Difficulty: Advanced. Track unlocked in Ranked Racing at Gold I .)

– Choose between split paths on this island close to Inferno Island. (Difficulty: Advanced. Track unlocked in Ranked Racing at .) Azure Grotto – Drive, drift and fly through some of Inferno Island’s most popular tourist attractions. (Difficulty: Advanced. Track unlocked in Ranked Racing at Gold I .)

– Drive, drift and fly through some of Inferno Island’s most popular tourist attractions. (Difficulty: Advanced. Track unlocked in Ranked Racing at .) Lavish Lagoon – Perfect for a getaway, so long as you don’t relax too much. (Difficulty: Novice. Track unlocked in Ranked Racing at Silver I .)

– Perfect for a getaway, so long as you don’t relax too much. (Difficulty: Novice. Track unlocked in Ranked Racing at .) Basalt Burrow – You’ll need quick reflexes in the treacherous twists en route to the finish line! (Difficulty: Expert. Track unlocked in Ranked Racing at Platinum I.)

There’s a new Casual Racing playlist, too, for you to try out new maps before committing to Ranked Play, which has seen a reset.

Fret not, though, as you won’t be reduced to Bronze if you were a higher rank, as Epic Games states: "Your new rank is based on your finishing rank in the last Ranked period, meaning you may start in Gold, Silver etc instead of Bronze if you finished at a high rank in the last Ranked period."

There’s a new Racer and Car body, too, Cinder and Lockjaw. These can be had by purchasing the Lockjaw Starter Quest Pack in the Item Shop from 26th July 2024 at 1am.

This will net you the following:

Lockjaw Car Body

Four Lockjaw Decals (Flames, Lightning, Stripes, Wings)

Cinder Outfit (Has a Fortnite Style, and a LEGO Style to use in Fortnite experiences that support LEGO Styles)

Lockjaw Quest Bundle* - Complete Quests in Rocket Racing to earn: Lockjaw Duneracer Wheels (has 12 paint colors) Lockjaw Sport Wheels Three Lockjaw Decals (Blackout, Heatwave and Oasis) Race Ready Style for the Cinder Outfit



You can have these in Rocket League owing to cross-game ownership.

Fortnite Adidas collaboration

Fortnite. Epic Games, Adidas

For fans of German stripes, you’re in luck - as an Adidas collaboration has been announced on X (formerly Twitter).

The Three Stripe Squad Bundle can be purchased in the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks. There are four skins that can be customised with different masks and colours:

Chill Challenger

Glam Gunner

Vogue Vigilante

Relaxed Runner

Perhaps we’ll soon see Adidas release its own Fortnite-themed merchandise.

Fall Guys crossover

There is also a new Fall Guys crossover that sees players transform into Fall Guys beans and compete across obstacle courses, according to notable leaper HYPEX on X.

Players will also be able to create new Fall Guys maps in UEFN (also known as Fortnite Creative).

Deadpool & Wolverine Skins

Not set on just two crossovers, Epic Games has also introduced Deadpool & Wolverine skins, along with a number of other cosmetic items.

HYPEX once again has the goods on X.

No price has been announced for these yet. We’ll update you once we know more.

Where are the full Fortnite patch notes for today?

No patch notes page has gone up, but we’ve collated them from each update page and included them down below. Check them out!

GENERAL

'Failed to meet requirements' error when equipping Jam Tracks as Lobby Music

Players will receive a ‘failed to meet requirements’ error when trying to equip their Jam Tracks as Lobby Music in the Locker

BATTLE ROYALE

Jack's Prize back bling appears incorrectly

The water at the bottom of the Jack's Prize back bling appears distorted and falls through the bottom of the bottle

The setting ‘Lock Input Method as Mouse’ is not working correctly

The Lock Mouse Input setting may not function as intended

LEGO FORTNITE

Players are unable to sit on seating furniture that is touching a wall

Players are unable to sit in any seating that is placed directly against a wall or post

ROCKET RACING

Vehicle spawns under the track when loading certain tracks

Vehicle spawns under the track when loading certain tracks

"Polygonal" boost icon missing in Locker

When selecting/equipping the Polygonal boost, players may see an 'X' symbol instead of the intended icon

Ghost Car appears as the selected 'Sport Car' when the SUV is equipped and set as the primary vehicle.

FORTNITE FESTIVAL

HOPO Note Following Chorded Note Not Consistently Hit

Hammer-On/Pull-Off notes following a chorded note sometimes don’t properly trigger when being fretted. To workaround this while we prep a fix, be sure to release the lower fret button of the chord note before the higher one

And that just about covers it! Despite it not being a new season, it’s been a pretty sizeable update.

