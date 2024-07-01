Don’t worry – you haven’t missed out!

The Cursed Sails Pass and Jack Sparrow skin will return to Fortnite soon.

Read on to find out when the Captain Jack Sparrow skin is coming to Fortnite, how to get Jack Sparrow and what else is in the Pirates of the Caribbean event.

More like this

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Captain Jack Sparrow will officially come to Fortnite as part of the Cursed Sails Pass on Friday 19th July 2024, Epic Games has confirmed.

While the Cursed Sails Pass was available to purchase on 22nd June, this was a mistake by the development team. This was all confirmed in a post made on the official Fortnite Status X (formerly known as Twitter) account:

How to get Captain Jack Sparrow skin in Fortnite

To get the Captain Jack Sparrow skin in Fortnite, you will need to purchase the Cursed Sails Pass once it goes live on the in-game Item Shop on 19th July.

Once it’s live, purchasing the Premium Reward Track of the Cursed Sails Pass for 1,000 V-Bucks should earn you the Captain Jack Sparrow skin in Fortnite.

If you’re seeing players running around as Captain Jack Sparrow in the meantime, this is because the Cursed Sails Pass was accidentally put up for sale earlier than intended on 22nd June.

Anyone who bought the Cursed Sails Pass early has to wait until the start of the Pirates of the Caribbean event to progress through the Pass - but they get to keep playing as Jack Sparrow regardless.

What else is in the Pirates of the Caribbean event?

Aside from the Captain Jack Sparrow skin, a bunch more rewards can be unlocked by levelling up through the Cursed Sails Pass during the Pirates of the Caribbean event in Fortnite.

You’ll find Pirates of the Caribbean-themed cosmetics including Jack Sparrow’s Sword, a Jar of Dirt emote, the Cursed Jack Sparrow outfit and much, much more.

While it’s yet to be officially added to the game, thanks to it launching earlier than intended (and then being swiftly removed), you can check out the entire Cursed Sails Pass contents (courtesy of a video by Fortnite leaker Shiina) on YouTube.

Based on the video, it looks like there will be quests to complete during the event, too.

Other leakers, including the ever-reliable HYPEX, have revealed that Elizabeth Swann, Captain Barbossa and Davy Jones will be joining Jack Sparrow as playable characters in Fortnite, too!

As they aren’t included in the YouTube video, we’d guess that Elizabeth Swann, Captain Barbossa and Davy Jones will be unlocked by purchasing them separately (or as part of a Pirates of the Caribbean Set) from the in-game Item Shop.

We’ll update this page with official information once the Pirates of the Caribbean event and its details are properly revealed by Epic Games.

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.