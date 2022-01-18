Fortnite downtime for today’s update: Patch notes & when it’s back online

Today’s big Fortnite update is known as update 19.10 and we have a decent idea already of what its patch notes will entail.

Once again, Fortnite is offline at the moment as Epic Games gears up for another big update today (18th January).

Keep on reading if you want to know all about today’s Fortnite update, the full patch notes and when the game will be back online.

Fortnite downtime today: When is Fortnite back online?

Today’s Fortnite downtime began at around 8.30am GMT this morning, and the game was still offline the last time we checked.

Fortnite downtime can sometimes last three or more hours, so we’d predict that the game will come back online at around 11.30am GMT or midday at a push. If an official live time gets confirmed, though, we’ll be sure to let you know.

We're beginning to disable matchmaking in preparation for the v19.10 update, with server downtime beginning soon.



We’ll let you all know when downtime has ended! pic.twitter.com/IlFgsWsbHh — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) January 18, 2022

Fortnite update today: Full patch notes for 19.10

Although Epic Games is yet to release a full set of official patch notes for today’s Fortnite update, there are plenty of rumours and predictions going around among fans.

One popular theory is that the Fortnite 19.10 update will bring the location Tilted Towers back to the Fortnite map. This seems to have been confirmed by an image of Tilted Towers that is currently appearing in the game as a loading screen.

Other Fortnite patch notes predictions include a number of exciting additions, including grenade launchers, ride-able animals and a new location known as Cover Canyon.

Of course, rumours and predictions can be a bit hit and miss, so we’d wait until Epic Games makes an official announcement before getting too excited. When that happens, we’ll update this page with all the latest Fortnite news.

In the meantime, why not make the most of this break from battle royale by checking out some Fortnite creative maps using the links below? Have fun.

