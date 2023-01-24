It’s not just an Isaac Clarke skin; a bunch of Fortnite Dead Space challenges have been added to the game, too. This is a full-on crossover event as part of the Gaming Legends Series that should please fans of both games.

Epic Games won’t be happy until it has successfully crossed everything over into Fortnite . The latest crossover character is none other than Isaac Clarke from Dead Space. Just in time for the Dead Space Remake . Talk about spooky timing.

Read on below to find out how to unlock the Dead Space Isaac Clarke outfit and to see the complete list of Fortnite Dead Space challenges.

Fortnite Dead Space challenges revealed

When you buy the Dead Space pack from the in-game Item Shop, you will unlock the Strange Transmission quests. These quests come in the form of one quest with five steps. Fortunately, each step should be simple enough to complete as they all revolve around completing a number of Daily Bonus Goals. Completing each step will award you with a healthy balance of V-Bucks with 1,500 up for grabs in total.

The complete list of Fortnite Dead Space challenges is as follows:

Step one: Complete three Daily Bonus Goals (100 V-Bucks)

Complete three Daily Bonus Goals (100 V-Bucks) Step two: Complete five Daily Bonus Goals (200 V-Bucks)

Complete five Daily Bonus Goals (200 V-Bucks) Step three: Complete seven Daily Bonus Goals (300 V-Bucks)

Complete seven Daily Bonus Goals (300 V-Bucks) Step four: Complete 10 Daily Bonus Goals (400 V-Bucks)

Complete 10 Daily Bonus Goals (400 V-Bucks) Step five: Complete 14 Daily Bonus Goals (500 V-Bucks)

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

To make things easier for you, each step of this quest takes into account how many Daily Bonus Goals you have already completed.

This means that to finish this quest and earn 1,500 V-Bucks, you will only need to complete 14 Daily Bonus Goals and not 39.

Fortunately, too, there doesn’t seem to be a time limit to completing the Dead Space challenges in Fortnite. It’ll get done when it gets done.

How to get Fortnite’s Isaac Clarke Dead Space skin

To unlock the Fortnite Isaac Clarke Dead Space outfit, you need to purchase the Strange Transmissions Quest Pack from the in-game Item Shop. The pack costs £9.99 and contains the following items:

Isaac Clarke Outfit

RIG Back Bling

USG Ishimura Back Bling

Plasma Cutter Pickaxe

Quests that can earn you 1,500 V-Bucks

You can see all of the pack’s contents in the image above.

Note that you need to use the Plasma Cutter Pickaxe’s built-in Bench Upgrade Emote to equip/unequip it.

Unfortunately, for now, the only way to get the Dead Space skin in Fortnite is to buy it. Only time will tell if there will be a way to unlock the skin for free in the future. Regardless, the £9.99 price isn’t too bad as long as you complete those quests and bag yourself 1,500 V-Bucks.

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.