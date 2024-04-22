It's come at an unexpected time, considering that Epic Games is currently hosting an Avatar crossover with Katara, Zuko and Toph all entering the battle. Still, if you fancy wielding the elements in one hand and an icy pickaxe in the other, now's your chance.

With that, we've rounded up everything you need to know about the Cold Snap pickaxe in Fortnite – including how to get your hands on it and what it looks like in action.

Is the Cold Snap pickaxe back in Fortnite?

Fortnite. Epic Games

Yes, the Cold Snap pickaxe is back in Fortnite at the time of writing.

The last time the Rare pickaxe was made available was from 2nd December to 6th December 2023. So if it follows the same, don't expect the Cold Snap pickaxe to be around for long.

How to get the Cold Snap pickaxe in Fortnite

Fortnite. Epic Games

The Cold Snap pickaxe can be found in the Fortnite item shop.

Open up Fortnite, toggle across to the shop and search for the Twitchcon Champions Locker Bundle. The Cold Snap pickaxe is available both as part of the bundle and can be acquired separately.

Fortnite Cold Snap price – how much is the pickaxe?

Fortnite. Epic Games

The Cold Snap pickaxe can be purchased in the Fortnite item shop for 800 V-bucks. Typically 1,000 V-bucks are priced at £6.99 / $8.99, to give you an estimation of the cost.

Additionally, the Cold Snap pickaxe can be added to your collection by buying the TwitchCon Champions Locker Bundle for 2,400 V-Bucks. This also gives you access to the Glitch skin, Lego Glitch skin, Signal Server back bling, Falcon glider, Bloomin' Bouquet emote and Scanlight item wrap.

Buying the bundle saves you 1,600 V-Bucks.

When was the Cold Snap first in Fortnite?

Grimbles in Fortnite. Epic Games

The Cold Snap pickaxe was first introduced in Fortnite Season 7 back in December 2018. It was then available to claim until February 2019.

It was launched alongside the Grimbles garden gnome skin, though that particular outfit has not returned to the item shop this time around.

Gameplay footage of the Cold Snap pickaxe can be found below in a video from YouTuber Campzy, who uploaded one of his battle royales utilising it.

Fortnite is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Store.

