The end goal of farming XP is to win the main matches, but these little missions are worth doing for other reasons too. They're a nice break from the regular gameplay, and they might actually be good practice for winning matches.

There are many things to do in Fortnite outside of regular matches. For example, the weekly missions introduced back in season 3 are fun extra tasks that help you earn XP.

A recent mission, part of Chapter 4 Season 2, sounds easy enough. We're tasked with lighting three separate campfires. However, they're not marked on the map...

Don't worry, we've got you covered. We'll walk you through, and provide a video, as to where the most fire-dense areas are on the map. And you don't need to light all three in one match, so there's a bit more pressure off.

Fortnite campfire locations: Where are the campfires?

Thankfully, YouTube channel Fortnite Events has made a video detailing exactly where these fires are on the map.

As you can see in the video, you'll need to be quick because other players will be running to light them too. The video points to an unnamed location near the middle of the map.

Pause the video when the map is shown, and then make sure you head to the same place, because there are three campfires near each other at that location.

Beyond that, there are numerous other Fortnite locations where you should be able to find three campfires.

One of the best places - as well as the area shown in the video - is the coast just to the south of Frenzy Fields. There are three fires here, right along the coastline, so you have a nice straight line to walk without deviation.

There's no harm in doing your own thing and looking yourself though! Just make sure to avoid the Mega City area, because there are zero fires there.

Good luck! We're sure you'll have them lit in no time.

