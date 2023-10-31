Listen to our podcast, One More Life, for more gaming intel!

While Battle Lab is no longer a mode in the crossover-heavy battle royale, there is a way to access something very similar, thanks to Creative.

Read on to find out what Battle Lab in Fortnite is/was and how to access the mode today.

What is Battle Lab in Fortnite?

Fortnite Battle Lab was a separate mode with unique items and weapons that weren’t found in battle royale, and allowed players to explore the freely - perfect for learning about the war zone without other players killing you all the time.

You could play Battle Lab alone, with friends, or anyone else online with 16 total players.

Essentially, the mode allowed you to try things out, check out the map without the stress of getting jumped (which was great for learning new strategies) and have some creative fun/leisure time.

The mode was removed back in June 2022 and is showing no signs of coming back, with the Unreal Editor and Fortnite Creative mode taking its place. Thanks to Creative, though, there’s a way to play an unofficial version of Battle Lab in Fortnite once more!

How to access Battle Lab in Fortnite

You can play Battle Lab in Fortnite by playing Battle Lab 2.0, created by Fortnite player grpro in Creative mode.

Simply head to the Fortnite Creative website to find Battle Lab 2.0 and add the island to your playlist before jumping into the game to play it.

Follow these steps to play Battle Lab 2.0 in Fortnite:

Find it on the official Fortnite website

Sign in with your Epic Games account

Click on Add to Playlist

Head onto Fortnite and go on Discover by changing game modes in the Lobby

Choose to play on Battle Lab 2.0

Alternatively, you can find Battle Lab 2.0 in-game by using its map code 8463-3496-9977 on the Island Code tab.

That’s all there is to it. If you’ve been feeling nostalgic for some Battle Lab fun or are curious to see what all the fuss is about for the removed classic mode, it’s time to check out grpro’s Battle Lab 2.0!

