There is a working method that requires using a cheat, however, for those of you playing the game on PC.

It’s a little complicated, but we’ll run you through the system in the main meat of the article below.

Before we get there, though, it’s worth remembering that there is technically no max level in Fallout 4, and you can unlock every single skill point and perk should you wish.

There isn’t any particular need to respec your character - you can simply earn enough XP to level up enough to unlock the skill(s) you wish to learn.

With that in mind, here’s how to respec in Fallout 4.

Can you respec in Fallout 4?

Yes, you can respec in Fallout 4, but you have to use a console command cheat that can only be activated on the PC version of the game.

The whole process is a little fiddly, so you’re best off following this super helpful video guide by YouTuber TheSparrowsJourney:

If you’d rather follow a written guide on how to respec in Fallout 4, we’ve got you covered.

First up, you need to open the console commands menu.

To open up the console commands menu in-game, you need to press the grave key (`) – the key directly below Esc. If you’re using an American English keyboard, meanwhile, you’ll press the tilde key (~).

Now, you need to type in player.setav, followed by the character variable (SPECIAL stat) you wish to change. Using the example provided in the video above, you’d type something like player.setav Strength 5.

Now, if you want to reset your perk levels, type in player.addperk followed by the perk ID you wish to add or move back to – use player.removeperk and the perk ID of the perk you wish to remove to remove one.

It’s best to head to the Fallout Wiki to find the full list of perk IDs used in console command cheats.

Using these console commands, you can instantly upgrade or reset your character's SPECIAL skills and perks.

Remember, it’s best to back up your save before activating any cheats in Fallout 4 (or any other game, for that matter!).

You don’t want to lose any progress, and backing up a save file or saving the game before activating a cheat should ensure you don’t lose any progress pre-cheating.

