The game will have you doing everything from recovering stolen technology and dispatching a squad of raiders to rescuing a cat.

The game’s opening shows how the world descended into ruin after nuclear bombs were dropped on Earth.

As you would expect, there is a detailed character creation screen before you are let loose on what is left of civilisation, where you will come up against an odd organisation called The Institute, a heap of giant scorpions and hulking super mutants.

Tackling a game this size can be overwhelming, so we’ve assembled a list of the game’s main missions, as well as its raft of side quests.

How many main quests are in Fallout 4?

There are 12 main quests in Fallout 4.

The game is split into a prologue and three separate acts. It is estimated that the story alone will take players around 27 hours to complete, according to HowLongToBeat.

However, if you’ve ever played a role-playing game before, then you will know that there are enough side quests, oddball characters and intriguing locations to keep you distracted from finishing the main missions swiftly, so for a 100 per cent completion score it will take much longer.

Full list of Fallout 4 main quests

Read on for the full list of Fallout 4’s main story quests.

Prologue

War Never Changes

Act One

Out of Time Jewel of the Commonwealth Unlikely Valentine Getting a Clue Reunions

Act Two

Dangerous Minds The Glowing Sea Hunter/Hunted The Molecular Level Institutionalised

Act Three

Depending on how you choose to deal with The Institute at the end of the game, you will take on The Nuclear Option or The Nuclear Family quest.

Full list of Fallout 4 side missions

If you are seeking to complete every aspect of Fallout 4, including its enormous selection of side missions, then it is estimated that you will need around 200 hours.

The side quests are split into several different categories, so read on for a full breakdown.

Faction missions

Primary quests for The Minutemen:

When Freedom Calls The First Step Taking Independence Old Guns Inside Job Form Ranks Defend the Castle The Nuclear Option With Our Powers Combined Out of the Fire Returning the Favour Sanctuary Troubled Waters The Sight

There are also a further 16 quests based around a radiant settlement.

Primary and side quests for The Brotherhood of Steel:

Reveille Fire Support Call to Arms Semper Invicta Shadow of Steel Tour of Duty Show No Mercy From Within Outside the Wire Liberty Reprimed Blind Betrayal Tactical Thinking Spoils of War Ad Victorian The Nuclear Option A New Dawn A Loose End (side quest) Duty of Dishonour (side quest) The Lost Patrol (side quest)

There are also a further five quests based around a radiant location.

Primary and side quests for The Railroad:

Road to Freedom Tradecraft Underground Undercover Precipice of War Rockets’ Red Glare The Nuclear Option Boston After Dark (side quest) Mercer Safehouse (side quest) Burning Cover (side quest) Butcher’s Bill (side quest) Butcher’s Bill 2 (side quest) Memory Interrupted (side quest) Operation Ticonderoga (side quest) To the Mattresses (side quest) Randolph Safehouse (side quest)

There are also a further seven quests based around a radiant location.

Primary and side quests for The Institute:

Synth Retention The Battle of Bunker Hill Mankind Redefined Mass Fusion Pinned Powering Up End of the Line Airship Down Nuclear Family A House Divided (side quest) Building a Better Crop (side quest) Plugging a Leak (side quest)

There are also a further five quests based around a radiant location.

Non-faction side missions

Banished from The Institute Cambridge Polymer Labs Confidence Man Curtain Call Dependency Diamond City Blues Emogene Takes a Lover Here Kitty, Here Here There Be Monsters Hole in the Wall Human Error In Sheep’s Clothing Kid in a Fridge Last Voyage of the USS Constitution Mystery Meat Order Up Out in Left Field Painting the Town Pickman’s Gift Public Knowledge Pull the Plug Short Stories Special Delivery Story of the Century The Big Dig The Devil’s Due The Disappearing Act The Gilded Grasshopper The Marowski Heist The Memory Den The Secret of Cabot House The Silver Shroud Trouble Brewin’ Vault 75 Vault 81 Art Appreciation Atom Cats Botany Class The Combat Zone Detective Case Files Diamond City’s Most Wanted Fallen Hero Find the Treasures of Jamaica Plain Fly Fishing Giddyip ‘n Go Greet the Dog Gun Run Hazardous Material Help Defend Home Plate MacCready for Action Meet Ness at the Crash Site Message in a Bottle - Trapped for Days Message in a Bottle - Predator Becomes Prey Message in a Bottle - Not Going Well Message in a Bottle - Need a Hand Message in a Bottle - Difficult to Kill Message in a Bottle - X Marks the Spot Nuca Cola Needs Pool Cleaning Prep School Recruiting Hancock Galleria The Cleaner Traffic Jam Vault 81 Tour Virgil’s Cure A Pillar of the Community Bill Sutton Brother Against Brother Familar Faces Fertiliser Woman Holly Lucy Abernathy Maintenance Man Quality Assurance Supervisor Brown Supervisor Green Wedding Day Benign Intervention (tasked by companion Cait) Emergent Behaviour (tasked by companion Curie) Long Road Ahead (tasked by companion MacCready) Long Time Coming (tasked by companion Nick Valentine)

DLC/Expansion missions

Missions from the Automatron DLC:

Mechanical Menace A New Threat Headhunting Restoring Order Rogue Robot (radiant quest)

Missions from the Far Harbor DLC:

Far From Home Walk in the Park Where You Belong Best Left Forgotten The Way Life Should Be Cleansing the Land Reformation Close to Home Brain Dead Shipbreaker Condensers Down (radiant) Deadliest Catch (radiant) Super Mutants in the Fog (radiant) Trapper Attack (radiant) Acadian Ideals Data Recovery The Arrival The Price of Memory Hunting the Hunter Ablutions The Heretic Visions in the Fog What Atom Requires The Trial of Brother Devin Witch Hunt Blood Tide Hull Breach Hull Breach 2 Hull Breach 3 Living on the Edge Rite of Passage Safe Passage The Changing Tide The Great Hunt The Hold Out Turn Back the Fog Forbidden Knowledge Search and Destroy

Missions from Vault-Tec Workshop:

Vault-Tec Calling Better Living Underground A Model Citizen Explore Vault 88 Power to the People The Watering Hole Vision of the Future Lady Luck Overseer’s Most Wanted

Missions from Nuka-World:

All Aboard Taken for a Ride An Ambitious Plan The Grand Tour A Magical Kingdom A World of Refreshment High Noon at the Gulch Safari Adventure Star Control Home Sweet Home Power Play Amoral Combat Cappy in a Haystack Open Season Precious Medals Trip to the Stars

There are also a further 13 radiant missions to complete.

