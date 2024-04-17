Fallout 4 is a behemoth of a game. It has the blueprint of many of developer Bethesda’s other games, such as Skyrim and Starfield, and players can expect a sprawling tour through a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

One of the biggest appeals to a role-playing epic like Fallout 4, which was released in 2015, is the sheer volume of quests and tasks available.

The game will have you doing everything from recovering stolen technology and dispatching a squad of raiders to rescuing a cat.

The game’s opening shows how the world descended into ruin after nuclear bombs were dropped on Earth.

As you would expect, there is a detailed character creation screen before you are let loose on what is left of civilisation, where you will come up against an odd organisation called The Institute, a heap of giant scorpions and hulking super mutants.

Tackling a game this size can be overwhelming, so we’ve assembled a list of the game’s main missions, as well as its raft of side quests.

How many main quests are in Fallout 4?

There are 12 main quests in Fallout 4.

The game is split into a prologue and three separate acts. It is estimated that the story alone will take players around 27 hours to complete, according to HowLongToBeat.

However, if you’ve ever played a role-playing game before, then you will know that there are enough side quests, oddball characters and intriguing locations to keep you distracted from finishing the main missions swiftly, so for a 100 per cent completion score it will take much longer.

Full list of Fallout 4 main quests

Read on for the full list of Fallout 4’s main story quests.

Prologue

  1. War Never Changes

Act One

  1. Out of Time
  2. Jewel of the Commonwealth
  3. Unlikely Valentine
  4. Getting a Clue
  5. Reunions

Act Two

  1. Dangerous Minds
  2. The Glowing Sea
  3. Hunter/Hunted
  4. The Molecular Level
  5. Institutionalised

Act Three

Depending on how you choose to deal with The Institute at the end of the game, you will take on The Nuclear Option or The Nuclear Family quest.

Full list of Fallout 4 side missions

If you are seeking to complete every aspect of Fallout 4, including its enormous selection of side missions, then it is estimated that you will need around 200 hours.

The side quests are split into several different categories, so read on for a full breakdown.

Faction missions

Primary quests for The Minutemen:

  1. When Freedom Calls
  2. The First Step
  3. Taking Independence
  4. Old Guns
  5. Inside Job
  6. Form Ranks
  7. Defend the Castle
  8. The Nuclear Option
  9. With Our Powers Combined
  10. Out of the Fire
  11. Returning the Favour
  12. Sanctuary
  13. Troubled Waters
  14. The Sight

There are also a further 16 quests based around a radiant settlement.

Primary and side quests for The Brotherhood of Steel:

  1. Reveille
  2. Fire Support
  3. Call to Arms
  4. Semper Invicta
  5. Shadow of Steel
  6. Tour of Duty
  7. Show No Mercy
  8. From Within
  9. Outside the Wire
  10. Liberty Reprimed
  11. Blind Betrayal
  12. Tactical Thinking
  13. Spoils of War
  14. Ad Victorian
  15. The Nuclear Option
  16. A New Dawn
  17. A Loose End (side quest)
  18. Duty of Dishonour (side quest)
  19. The Lost Patrol (side quest)

There are also a further five quests based around a radiant location.

Primary and side quests for The Railroad:

  1. Road to Freedom
  2. Tradecraft
  3. Underground Undercover
  4. Precipice of War
  5. Rockets’ Red Glare
  6. The Nuclear Option
  7. Boston After Dark (side quest)
  8. Mercer Safehouse (side quest)
  9. Burning Cover (side quest)
  10. Butcher’s Bill (side quest)
  11. Butcher’s Bill 2 (side quest)
  12. Memory Interrupted (side quest)
  13. Operation Ticonderoga (side quest)
  14. To the Mattresses (side quest)
  15. Randolph Safehouse (side quest)

There are also a further seven quests based around a radiant location.

Primary and side quests for The Institute:

  1. Synth Retention
  2. The Battle of Bunker Hill
  3. Mankind Redefined
  4. Mass Fusion
  5. Pinned
  6. Powering Up
  7. End of the Line
  8. Airship Down
  9. Nuclear Family
  10. A House Divided (side quest)
  11. Building a Better Crop (side quest)
  12. Plugging a Leak (side quest)

There are also a further five quests based around a radiant location.

Non-faction side missions

  1. Banished from The Institute
  2. Cambridge Polymer Labs
  3. Confidence Man
  4. Curtain Call
  5. Dependency
  6. Diamond City Blues
  7. Emogene Takes a Lover
  8. Here Kitty, Here
  9. Here There Be Monsters
  10. Hole in the Wall
  11. Human Error
  12. In Sheep’s Clothing
  13. Kid in a Fridge
  14. Last Voyage of the USS Constitution
  15. Mystery Meat
  16. Order Up
  17. Out in Left Field
  18. Painting the Town
  19. Pickman’s Gift
  20. Public Knowledge
  21. Pull the Plug
  22. Short Stories
  23. Special Delivery
  24. Story of the Century
  25. The Big Dig
  26. The Devil’s Due
  27. The Disappearing Act
  28. The Gilded Grasshopper
  29. The Marowski Heist
  30. The Memory Den
  31. The Secret of Cabot House
  32. The Silver Shroud
  33. Trouble Brewin’
  34. Vault 75
  35. Vault 81
  36. Art Appreciation
  37. Atom Cats
  38. Botany Class
  39. The Combat Zone
  40. Detective Case Files
  41. Diamond City’s Most Wanted
  42. Fallen Hero
  43. Find the Treasures of Jamaica Plain
  44. Fly Fishing
  45. Giddyip ‘n Go
  46. Greet the Dog
  47. Gun Run
  48. Hazardous Material
  49. Help Defend
  50. Home Plate
  51. MacCready for Action
  52. Meet Ness at the Crash Site
  53. Message in a Bottle - Trapped for Days
  54. Message in a Bottle - Predator Becomes Prey
  55. Message in a Bottle - Not Going Well
  56. Message in a Bottle - Need a Hand
  57. Message in a Bottle - Difficult to Kill
  58. Message in a Bottle - X Marks the Spot
  59. Nuca Cola Needs
  60. Pool Cleaning
  61. Prep School
  62. Recruiting Hancock
  63. Galleria
  64. The Cleaner
  65. Traffic Jam
  66. Vault 81 Tour
  67. Virgil’s Cure
  68. A Pillar of the Community
  69. Bill Sutton
  70. Brother Against Brother
  71. Familar Faces
  72. Fertiliser Woman
  73. Holly
  74. Lucy Abernathy
  75. Maintenance Man
  76. Quality Assurance
  77. Supervisor Brown
  78. Supervisor Green
  79. Wedding Day
  80. Benign Intervention (tasked by companion Cait)
  81. Emergent Behaviour (tasked by companion Curie)
  82. Long Road Ahead (tasked by companion MacCready)
  83. Long Time Coming (tasked by companion Nick Valentine)

DLC/Expansion missions

Missions from the Automatron DLC:

  1. Mechanical Menace
  2. A New Threat
  3. Headhunting
  4. Restoring Order
  5. Rogue Robot (radiant quest)

Missions from the Far Harbor DLC:

  1. Far From Home
  2. Walk in the Park
  3. Where You Belong
  4. Best Left Forgotten
  5. The Way Life Should Be
  6. Cleansing the Land
  7. Reformation
  8. Close to Home
  9. Brain Dead
  10. Shipbreaker
  11. Condensers Down (radiant)
  12. Deadliest Catch (radiant)
  13. Super Mutants in the Fog (radiant)
  14. Trapper Attack (radiant)
  15. Acadian Ideals
  16. Data Recovery
  17. The Arrival
  18. The Price of Memory
  19. Hunting the Hunter
  20. Ablutions
  21. The Heretic
  22. Visions in the Fog
  23. What Atom Requires
  24. The Trial of Brother Devin
  25. Witch Hunt
  26. Blood Tide
  27. Hull Breach
  28. Hull Breach 2
  29. Hull Breach 3
  30. Living on the Edge
  31. Rite of Passage
  32. Safe Passage
  33. The Changing Tide
  34. The Great Hunt
  35. The Hold Out
  36. Turn Back the Fog
  37. Forbidden Knowledge
  38. Search and Destroy

Missions from Vault-Tec Workshop:

  1. Vault-Tec Calling
  2. Better Living Underground
  3. A Model Citizen
  4. Explore Vault 88
  5. Power to the People
  6. The Watering Hole
  7. Vision of the Future
  8. Lady Luck
  9. Overseer’s Most Wanted

Missions from Nuka-World:

  1. All Aboard
  2. Taken for a Ride
  3. An Ambitious Plan
  4. The Grand Tour
  5. A Magical Kingdom
  6. A World of Refreshment
  7. High Noon at the Gulch
  8. Safari Adventure
  9. Star Control
  10. Home Sweet Home
  11. Power Play
  12. Amoral Combat
  13. Cappy in a Haystack
  14. Open Season
  15. Precious Medals
  16. Trip to the Stars

There are also a further 13 radiant missions to complete.

