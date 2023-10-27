These boosted player cards can feature footballers currently playing the beautiful game or icons from the past that are brought back in glorious fashion.

While nothing official has been revealed by EA yet, we've scoured the web for all the latest details, rumours and leaks so you have a good idea of which players will be making it into the Centurions promo event. Head below for all the information.

EA will kick off the FC 24 Centurions promo event on 27th October 2023 at 6pm UK time.

While it's not clear how long the promo event will run, we'd expect it to last approximately two weeks based on recent history.

Once more details have been announced we'll update this page, so keep checking back.

FC 24 Centurions cards: Leaks and rumours abound

Lots of leaks and rumours have begun spreading across the web regarding which FC 24 Centurions cards will be made available.

According to Fut Sheriff (via X, formerly Twitter), we now know six icons that will be receiving a Centurion card, as well as 13 current players.

See below for all of the players that have leaked so far:

Icon

Bobby Charlton – 93

Ruud Gullit – 91

Jairzinho – 90

Kelly Smith – 90

Ronald Koeman – 90

Gennaro Gattuso – 89

Current

Alexandra Popp – Wolfsburg (90)

Grace Geyoro – PSG (89)

Marcus Rashford – Manchester United (88)

Pedri – Barcelona (88)

Alexandre Lacazette – Lyon (87)

Robert Andrich – Bayer Leverkusen (87)

Lewis Dunk – Brighton (87)

Iker Muniain – Athletic Bilbao (86)

Ferland Mendy – Real Madrid (86)

Fikayo Tomori – AC Milan (86)

Felipe Anderson – Lazio (86)

Julian Ryerson – Borussia Dortmund (85)

Moses Simon - Nantes (84)

It's worth noting that any of these could change at any time, so take these leaks/rumours with a grain of salt. Once the details have been officially announced, we'll update this page.

EA Sports FC 24 is now available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

