Aside from the campaign, focusing on a high frame rate during the heat of battle is the way to go, which is why the minimum and recommended specs are worth looking at before loading into the action.

For the latest on the Black Ops 6 system requirements, keep on reading!

Which PC platforms can play CoD BO6?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Activision

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available on Steam, Battle.net and PC Game Pass.

With plenty of options, fans can choose multiple ways to play, which is handy for those who have a preferred platform.

Black Ops 6 is the second Call of Duty title to feature on Game Pass. The arrival of the shooter series on Microsoft's platform follows the company's multi-billion dollar acquisition of Activision in 2023.

Minimum PC requirements for CoD BO6

Below is a list of the minimum system requirements to run Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on its lowest settings:

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit Video : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 / GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 470

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 / GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 470 Processor : Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

: Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 Storage : At least 149GB without CoD HQ installed / 78GB if CoD HQ and Call of Duty: Warzone is installed

: At least 149GB without CoD HQ installed / 78GB if CoD HQ and Call of Duty: Warzone is installed Memory : 8GB RAM

: 8GB RAM Internet: Broadband connection

With these requirements, Black Ops 6 Multiplayer and Zombies matches should run at a steady frame rate. Graphical quality may not be at its highest, but it won't be a pixelated mess.

Recommended PC specs for CoD BO6

For those with more powerful PCs equipped with high-end hardware, the recommended Black Ops 6 specs will run the game with enhanced visuals without affecting frame rate:

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit Video : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti / RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT or Intel Arc A770

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti / RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT or Intel Arc A770 Processor : Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

: Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X Storage : At least 149GB without CoD HQ installed / 78GB if CoD HQ and Call of Duty: Warzone is installed

: At least 149GB without CoD HQ installed / 78GB if CoD HQ and Call of Duty: Warzone is installed Memory : 16GB RAM

: 16GB RAM Internet: Broadband connection

Graphics will certainly look better when making the most of the recommended specs for Black Ops 6. Most high-end hardware means the frame rate will remain stable, which always comes in handy during the heat of battle.

