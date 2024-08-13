In addition to a free PC Game Pass subscription, the promotion also includes Xbox-themed prizes given away to customers. You may have already seen the extensive promotion across Pizza Hut’s social media channels and its TV adverts.

A free month of PC Game Pass alongside a freshly-baked pizza sounds like an ideal combination for any gamer. The subscription service enables players to play a vast selection of PC games ranging from 2023's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 to a number of EA titles thanks to the inclusion of an EA Play membership.

PC Game Pass is also a great opportunity for players to play a recently released title without forking out the full cost. If that sounds like the perfect topping to your gaming life, read on!

More like this

How to claim Pizza Hut PC Game Pass codes

To claim your free Pizza Hut PC Game Pass code, this is what you need to do:

Head to the Pizza Hut website

Purchase a pizza from the new Handcrafted range

At the checkout, opt into marketing offers and promotions

Wait for an email with the code to appear.

It could take up to a day for the code to arrive in the inbox so some patience is required. Enjoy your pizza in the meantime!

Once the code has arrived, players have until 31st December 2024 to redeem the free month of PC Game Pass.

The free codes are limited to one per customer and for UK residents who are 18 years-old or over.

Pizza Hut joining forces with Xbox is an ideal opportunity for gamers to experience plenty of different games ranging from triple-A blockbusters to lesser-known indie titles that may fly under the radar of fans.

It’s shaping up to be a big second half of 2024 with the releases of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 moving into view. Stay tuned to RadioTimes.com to keep up with all that, and more.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more on Xbox:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.