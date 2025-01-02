CoD BO6 Squid Game event: Start date, UK time and what to expect
Let the games begin.
Squid Game is the gift that keeps giving, and now Netflix’s hit show is arriving in CoD BO6.
The exciting Squid Game event – which comes just after the release of the second season and the first teaser for season 3 – looks big, with plenty to enjoy for fans of the series. With the game on Game Pass too, any Xbox player should undoubtedly check it out.
We still don’t know how long this crossover will last. Hopefully, we will see a bit more once it’s released, but until then, here is everything you need to know, including when the new event will be released and what to expect.
When is the CoD BO6 Squid Game event?
The good news is you won’t have to wait too long until the event drops as it’s arriving on Friday 3rd January.
So, we’ll be able to jump in very soon, and it’s releasing right after the second season of Squid Game to ride the wave of the show.
When is the UK start time for the CoD BO6 Squid Game event?
While a release time has not officially been announced, as with other live service games like FC 25 and Fortnite, updates are always at the same time, so we can confidently expect the Squid Game update to arrive at 6pm UK time.
It may change or drop at a different time, but it’s very unusual for BO6 to change from this pattern.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
What to expect from the CoD BO6 Squid Game event
We have some information about what’s arriving, but it’s relatively limited as there still isn’t much detail. We know that new operators will come adorned in the classic, now iconic, Squid Game attire, including the workers, the robot girl Young-hee from Red Light, Green Light, and more.
The trailer also demonstrates new blueprints for weapons, but again, we will have to wait for it to be released before we have exact details on what to expect, considering there aren’t too many guns in the show.
Lastly, Squid Game-themed game modes will also be introduced in BO6. Again, detailed information is limited, but from the trailer, we can see Red Light, Green Light will feature on top of tweaks to Kill Confirmed. This surprisingly beefy update is coming to the game soon, so hopefully it sticks around for a while.
Read more on CoD BO6:
- CoD BO6 review - our final verdict
- CoD BO6 Prestige - system explained
- CoD BO6 XM4 - best loadout
- How long is the CoD BO6 campaign?
- CoD BO6 ending explained - unpacking the campaign
- How to exfil in CoD BO6 Zombies
- CoD BO6 Safe House puzzles - all solutions
- CoD BO6 Zombies Vault Code
- CoD BO6 Ranked - what we know
- CoD BOD trophy guide - all achievements
- CoD BO6 Mastery Camos - the full list
- CoD BO6 Monster Energy - collab explained
- How to dive in CoD BO6
- What is Omnimovement in CoD BO6?
- Can you disable crossplay in CoD BO6?
- How to get the Nuke in CoD BO6
- CoD BO6 Perks - the full list
- CoD BO6 map list - all maps
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.