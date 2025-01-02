We still don’t know how long this crossover will last. Hopefully, we will see a bit more once it’s released, but until then, here is everything you need to know, including when the new event will be released and what to expect.

When is the CoD BO6 Squid Game event?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

The good news is you won’t have to wait too long until the event drops as it’s arriving on Friday 3rd January.

So, we’ll be able to jump in very soon, and it’s releasing right after the second season of Squid Game to ride the wave of the show.

When is the UK start time for the CoD BO6 Squid Game event?

While a release time has not officially been announced, as with other live service games like FC 25 and Fortnite, updates are always at the same time, so we can confidently expect the Squid Game update to arrive at 6pm UK time.

It may change or drop at a different time, but it’s very unusual for BO6 to change from this pattern.

What to expect from the CoD BO6 Squid Game event

We have some information about what’s arriving, but it’s relatively limited as there still isn’t much detail. We know that new operators will come adorned in the classic, now iconic, Squid Game attire, including the workers, the robot girl Young-hee from Red Light, Green Light, and more.

The trailer also demonstrates new blueprints for weapons, but again, we will have to wait for it to be released before we have exact details on what to expect, considering there aren’t too many guns in the show.

Lastly, Squid Game-themed game modes will also be introduced in BO6. Again, detailed information is limited, but from the trailer, we can see Red Light, Green Light will feature on top of tweaks to Kill Confirmed. This surprisingly beefy update is coming to the game soon, so hopefully it sticks around for a while.

