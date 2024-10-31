With a return to classic prestige, round-based Zombies and the introduction of the new Omnimovement system, Treyarch's 2024 release has already hit the ground running.

So, what do we know about the Black Ops 6 sales numbers and how much the game has made? How many people are playing and paying for it?

Keep on reading and we'll do our best to share all the latest intel.

CoD BO6 sales numbers: How many people are playing and paying?

Although Activision hasn't revealed official sales numbers, the Call of Duty publisher has revealed the launch of Black Ops 6 was the biggest opening weekend in franchise history.

Black Ops 6 has the highest number of players, the most hours played and the most matches played across the first three days of launch.

For Steam players, the number of people playing is promising.

According to SteamDB, player numbers peaked at 306,460 on 27th October 2024. For comparison, the opening weekend of Modern Warfare 3's launch saw a peak player count of 190,707 on Valve's platform.

While many players are playing, physical sales of Black Ops 6 fell in the UK. Head of GamesIndustry.biz, Christopher Dring, reports physical sales of the game are 10 per cent lower when compared with Modern Warfare 3 due to the game's arrival on Game Pass.

Despite this, Activision revealed sales on Steam and PlayStation increased by 60 per cent, while Game Pass subscription records were broken.

But how do these sales figures translate into money?

The lack of concrete sales figures makes it difficult to determine the revenue generated by Black Ops 6, as does the launch on Game Pass.

As of October 2023, the Call of Duty franchise has sold over 425 million copies, with 100 million monthly players across its titles. We expect this number to increase significantly after Black Ops 6's success.

If even a small portion of the total player count picked up a copy, Black Ops 6 has generated hundreds of millions in revenue.

We'll be sure that more stats are revealed in the coming days and weeks, so we'll update this page when we hear more about the staggering revenue that's expected to be generated.

Read more on CoD BO6:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.