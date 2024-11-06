BO6 switches up plenty about the game with one of the most experimental and exciting Campaigns in years and changes to Multiplayer and Zombies.

Keep reading to learn all you need to know about BO6 permanent unlock tokens, including what they do and how to unlock them.

How to earn permanent unlock tokens in CoD BO6

CoD BO6.

Permanent unlock tokens are earned in BO6 by prestiging in the game, which is done by reaching level 55.

Once you’ve prestiged, you can grab a permanent unlock token. This is possible every time you prestige, and there are 10 prestige levels in total.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to use permanent unlock token in CoD BO6

CoD BO6.

The item can only be used once, and players can unlock an item from the inventory that can then be kept going forward.

This ranges from weapons to perks and more. Below is how to use the token:

Go to Barracks in BO6 Now head to Progression Open the Level Unlocks tab Select which item you wish to unlock You will be asked if you’re sure, and if you say yes, the item is now in your inventory

Read more on CoD BO6:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.