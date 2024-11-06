How to use permanent unlock token in CoD BO6 explained
Only for the best.
Prestige is finally back in Call of Duty Multiplayer thanks to the newly released Black Ops 6, and in tow also arrive permanent unlock tokens, but you may be wondering how best to use them in the game.
Call of Duty changes mixes things up and introduces new features every year.
BO6 switches up plenty about the game with one of the most experimental and exciting Campaigns in years and changes to Multiplayer and Zombies.
Keep reading to learn all you need to know about BO6 permanent unlock tokens, including what they do and how to unlock them.
How to earn permanent unlock tokens in CoD BO6
Permanent unlock tokens are earned in BO6 by prestiging in the game, which is done by reaching level 55.
Once you’ve prestiged, you can grab a permanent unlock token. This is possible every time you prestige, and there are 10 prestige levels in total.
How to use permanent unlock token in CoD BO6
The item can only be used once, and players can unlock an item from the inventory that can then be kept going forward.
This ranges from weapons to perks and more. Below is how to use the token:
- Go to Barracks in BO6
- Now head to Progression
- Open the Level Unlocks tab
- Select which item you wish to unlock
- You will be asked if you’re sure, and if you say yes, the item is now in your inventory
