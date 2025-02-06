CoD BO6 free trial: Dates confirmed and how to get it explained
Time to make a date with CoD.
If you’re yet to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and want to know what all the fuss is about, you’ll be pleased to learn that a CoD BO6 free trial has been confirmed!
The latest free trial for BO6 lets you try out Season 2 Multiplayer and Zombies content for free, including new Zombies map The Tomb.
Best of all, the February free trial weekend is already happening. Get in there quick, though, as it’s all set to come to an end on Monday 10th February!
Unfortunately, the official CoD blog post doesn’t make it clear how to actually play the free BO6 trial. That’s where we come in.
Keep reading to find out when the CoD BO6 free trial dates are – including when its end date is – and how to get the free trial. Scroll down to the end of the page to see what’s included in the February free BO6 trial.
When is the CoD BO6 free trial? Dates confirmed
The CoD BO6 free trial starts on 6th February and ends on Monday 10th February 2025, Activision has confirmed.
Unfortunately, Activision has not confirmed the precise UK start time, nor the end time, so you might want to jump into the free trial sooner rather than later — we don't know exactly when it will end!
At least that’s your weekend sorted.
Now, onto how to download the free trial.
How to get the CoD BO6 free trial
The CoD BO6 free trial is live right now and you should be able to get it by installing the Call of Duty app on PS5, Xbox Series X/S or PC.
Once you have the Call of Duty app, you should see the Black Ops 6 free trial waiting to be downloaded.
On PC, the free trial may download automatically on Battlenet, just as it did for players in this Reddit thread discussing a previous free trial for the game.
You may simply notice that BO6 Multiplayer is available to play where it wasn’t before while playing Call of Duty, too.
Whatever the case, you should be able to head into the Call of Duty app and download the free trial right now, if it hasn’t installed automatically already.
What's included in the CoD BO6 free trial
The CoD BO6 free trial features a selection of Multiplayer and Zombies content, including the brand new Multiplayer mode: Overdrive.
Here’s the full list of Multiplayer maps and modes included in the CoD BO6 free trial:
Multiplayer Playlists and Game Modes:
- Nuketown 24/7
- Stakeout 24/7
- Overdrive
- Gunfight
- Team Deathmatch
- Hardpoint
- Domination
- Kill Confirmed
- Kill Order
More than 10 Multiplayer maps, including:
- Nuketown
- Stakeout
- Lifeline
- Dealership
- Bounty
Zombies:
- The Tomb
- Liberty Falls
- Liberty Falls Directed Mode
