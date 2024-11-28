BO6 Combat Specialties give you even more passive abilities to think about. Trust us when we say that pairing the correct Combat Specialty with the best weapons will make a world of difference in Multiplayer.

It’s time to learn about the Enforcer, Recon and Strategist Specialties.

How does the Combat Specialty system work? What does each Specialty do? Read on to find out everything there is to know about the CoD Combat Specialty feature.

How does Combat Specialty work in CoD BO6?

CoD BO6. Activision

To unlock a Combat Specialty in CoD BO6, you must equip three perks from a single set – Enforcer (Red), Strategist (Green) or Recon (Blue). Doing this will reward you with additional passive benefits.

Each of the three Combat Specialties in Black Ops 6 has its own passive abilities. The BO6 Combat Specialty bonuses are as follows (as per the official CoD website):

Enforcer | Eliminating enemies grants a temporary buff to movement speed and health regen rate

| Eliminating enemies grants a temporary buff to movement speed and health regen rate Recon | Enemies can be seen through walls for a short time after respawn; a HUD edge indicator flashes when an enemy is outside your view; leave no death skulls when eliminating enemies

| Enemies can be seen through walls for a short time after respawn; a HUD edge indicator flashes when an enemy is outside your view; leave no death skulls when eliminating enemies Strategist | Earn a score bonus for objectives and destroying enemy content; see enemy content through walls a short distance; deploy equipment and Field Upgrades faster

How to get the Strategist Combat Specialty (Green)

To get the Strategist Combat Specialty in CoD BO6, you need to equip three Green perks in your loadout.

Here is the full list of Strategist perks:

Slot 1:

Flak Jacket | Unlock at Player Level 8 | Reduces incoming explosive and fire damage

| Unlock at Player Level 8 | Reduces incoming explosive and fire damage Tac Mask | Unlock at Player Level 44 | Resistance to enemy flash and concussion grenades and enemy Neuro Gas

Slot 2:

Dispatcher | Unlock at Player Level 11 | Reduced score cost for non-lethal Scorestreaks. Stacks with Bankroll (Slot 3 Enforcer perk)

| Unlock at Player Level 11 | Reduced score cost for non-lethal Scorestreaks. Stacks with Bankroll (Slot 3 Enforcer perk) Fast Hands | Unlock at Player Level 38 | Swap weapons faster and extend fuses when throwing back grenades

Slot 3:

Quartermaster | Unlocked immediately | Recharge Equipment uses over time

| Unlocked immediately | Recharge Equipment uses over time Guardian | Unlock at Player Level 32 | Faster healing while capturing and holding objectives. Revive downed teammates faster

| Unlock at Player Level 32 | Faster healing while capturing and holding objectives. Revive downed teammates faster Gearhead | Unlock at Player Level 50 | Two Field Upgrade charges. Increased Field Upgrade charge rate. Hack enemy Equipment and Field Upgrades

How to get the Enforcer Combat Specialty (Red)

To get the Enforcer Combat Specialty in Black Ops 6, you need to equip three Red perks in your loadout.

Here is the full list of Enforcer perks:

Slot 1:

Gung-Ho | Available immediately | Reduced movement penalties when reloading or using Equipment. Reload while Tactical Sprinting

| Available immediately | Reduced movement penalties when reloading or using Equipment. Reload while Tactical Sprinting Dexterity | Unlock at Player Level 20 | Reduced weapon motion while jumping, sliding, and diving. Take less fall damage

| Unlock at Player Level 20 | Reduced weapon motion while jumping, sliding, and diving. Take less fall damage Scavenger | Unlock at Player Level 26 | Resupply ammo and Equipment from killed enemies

Slot 2:

Assassin | Unlock at Player Level 5 | Enemies on a kill streak get a unique minimap marker and drop Bounty Packs when killed. Pick up the Packs for more Score

| Unlock at Player Level 5 | Enemies on a kill streak get a unique minimap marker and drop Bounty Packs when killed. Pick up the Packs for more Score Bruiser | Unlock at Player Level 53 | Melee kills and finishing moves replenish health and earn extra score

Slot 3:

Double Time | Unlock at Player Level 14 | Greatly increased duration of Tactical Sprint

| Unlock at Player Level 14 | Greatly increased duration of Tactical Sprint Bankroll | Unlock at Player Level 23 | Start each life with +150 score towards non-lethal Scorestreaks

How to get the Recon Combat Specialty (Blue)

To get the BO6 Recon Combat Specialty, you need to equip three Blue perks in your loadout.

Here is the full list of Recon perks:

Slot 1:

Ghost | Unlock at Player Level 17 | Undetectable by enemy Scout Pulse (Scorestreak) and UAV (Scorestreak) when moving, planting, defusing, or controlling Scorestreaks. Undetectable by Prox Alarm (Tactical)

| Unlock at Player Level 17 | Undetectable by enemy Scout Pulse (Scorestreak) and UAV (Scorestreak) when moving, planting, defusing, or controlling Scorestreaks. Undetectable by Prox Alarm (Tactical) Ninja | Unlock at Player Level 35 | Move more quietly

Slot 2:

Engineer | Unlocked immediately | See enemy Equipment and Scorestreaks through walls and enemy Scorestreak icons on the minimap

| Unlocked immediately | See enemy Equipment and Scorestreaks through walls and enemy Scorestreak icons on the minimap Tracker | Unlock at Player Level 29 | See enemy footsteps. ADSing auto-pings enemies. Long cooldown between pings

| Unlock at Player Level 29 | See enemy footsteps. ADSing auto-pings enemies. Long cooldown between pings Forward Intel | Unlock at Player Level 47 | Increases minimap area and shows direction indicators for revealed enemies

Slot 3:

Vigilance | Unlock at Player Level 6 | Displays a HUD icon whenever you appear on enemy minimaps. Immune to CUAV (Scorestreak) and Scrambler (Field Upgrade). Immune to Sleeper Agent (Field Upgrade)

| Unlock at Player Level 6 | Displays a HUD icon whenever you appear on enemy minimaps. Immune to CUAV (Scorestreak) and Scrambler (Field Upgrade). Immune to Sleeper Agent (Field Upgrade) Cold-Blooded | Unlock at Player Level 41 | Undetectable by AI targeting and thermal optics. Player-controlled Scorestreaks don’t highlight you

