Dancing On Ice 2021 line-up: Confirmed contestants plus all the rumours

It won’t be long before we see a new line-up of celebs looping, flipping, and gliding onto the slippery floor, as Dancing on Ice returns for a new series next year.

Hosted by This Morning’s Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, the ITV skating show is reportedly set to start filming in January.

And six celebrities have already been confirmed for the show, with more rumours spiralling about who’ll be joining them on the ice.

So who’ll be lacing up their skates and stepping onto the ice?

Read on for all you need to know about the confirmed Dancing on Ice 2021 contestants, as well others said to be taking part.

CONFIRMED

Sonny Jay

ITV

DJ sonny Jay will be swapping the DJ booth for the ice when the ITV show returns.

Fans will recognise him from the Capital Radio Breakfast Show, which he hosts alongside Roman Kemp and Sian Welby.

Revealing the news, he told his co-stars on September 25th: “I’m going to be doing Dancing on Ice! I’m so excited, I don’t know how I kept it a secret.”

And Kemp seems to believe his pal might have what it takes to swipe the glass trophy, saying: “We were talking about it..we’ve been talking about Denise Van Outen and Jason Donovan. Move them aside, Sonny’s gonna win this!”

Sounds like the pressure’s on!

Jason Donavon

Lorne Thomson/Redferns

The former Neighbours actor will be stepping onto the ice next year.

Speaking about his exciting news, Donovan – who rose to fame by playing Scott Robinson on the soap – said: “The news is out!! I am delighted to announce I am taking part in Dancing on Ice.”

He added on Twitter: “I’ve always loved my winter sports, skiing, skating, snowboarding… I quite like my après ski as well! I can’t wait to get on the ice, have some fun and bring a big smile to everyone’s face in 2021!”

Faye Brooks

ITV

Skating her way onto the ice next year is Corrie star Faye Brooks.

The actress – who is best known for playing Kate Connor on the long running soap – was announced as the fourth celeb to sign up for skating show.

Speaking on the Lorraine show, Brooks said: “I’m so excited! I had to meet with the team, they had to see me on the ice and there was a coach to review the basics.

Denise Van Outen

ITV

TV personality Denise Van Outen will be showing off her dancing skills on the ice come 2021.

The news was revealed on an episode of Loose Women, as Linda Robson accidentally blurted it out.

Nevertheless, Denise was happy the cat was finally out the bag, saying: “I’m really excited. Finally I get to tell people because I’ve literally kept this a secret.”

Joe-Warren Plant

ITV

Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant was announced as the second celeb to join the DOI line up.

Speaking of his signing, the 18-year-old said: “I’m so excited to learn something new. I’m in it to win it, 100 per cent!”

Joe is best known for playing Jacob Gallagher on the ITV soap, which he joined in 2010.

Mylene Klass

ITV

The musician and TV presenter became the first celebrity confirmed for Dancing on Ice when it returns in the New Year.

Myleene shared the news on her Twitter, posting a promo pic as she wrote: “Guess who won’t be holding the coats by the side of the rink anymore!My girls have been begging me to do @dancingonice. I’ve always been scared my piano fingers will get sliced off! Anyway,I want to make them proud, show them I’m up for a challenge and try for a bum like Jlo.”

RUMOURED

Sally Dyvenor

Getty Images

Coronation Street actress Sally Dyvenor was reportedly spotted by The Sun heading to auditions for the hit show, so it’s possible we may see her on the ice next year.

The 57-year-old, who arrives on the Cobbles in 1986, wouldn’t be the first Corrie actress to take to the skates, with Lisa George (Beth Tinker) taking part in the 2020 series.

Mark ‘Bez’ Berry

Getty Images

The Happy Mondays’ star, who was reportedly seen by The Sun arriving at Dancing On Ice auditions, wouldn’t be a surprising pick for Dancing on Ice after proving popular on Celebrity Gogglebox this year.

The maracas maestro told RadioTimes.com this month that he “certainly wouldn’t say no” to Strictly, so given that Dancing on Ice swaps the ballroom for the ice rink, we can see Bez hitting the ice.

Luke Trotman

Getty images

Love Island 2020 star Luke Trotman has been spotted heading to Dancing On Ice auditions and after showcasing his dancing abilities with girlfriend and fellow Love Island star Siannise Fudge, he seems like the perfect fit for the ITV competition.

He would be following in the footsteps of previous Love Island alumni, like winner Kem Cetinay, Wes Nelson and Maura Higgins.

Denise Lewis

British Olympian and sports presenter Denise Lewis is also rumoured to be in consideration for Dancing On Ice’s 2021 line-up.

The 47-year-old wouldn’t be the first athlete to take part on the show, with Dame Kelly Holmes, Steve Backley, swimmer Sharron Davies and gymnast Beth Tweddle taking part in previous seasons.

Dr Alex George

Love Island’s Dr Alex has also been reportedly spotted heading towards Dancing On Ice auditions, which would make him the second contestant from the ITV dating show up for consideration.

The A&E doctor occasionally appears on This Morning and Good Morning Britain as a medical correspondent, and hosts his own podcast – The Waiting Room.

Billie Faiers

Getty Images

TOWIE star Billie Faiers is rumoured to be interested in appearing on the ITV ice skating competition. She would be following in fellow co-star Gemma Collins footsteps, as the GC competed in 2019 with professional Matt Evers.

Baga Chipz

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK runner-up Baga Chipz could make Dancing On Ice herstory by becoming the first drag queen to compete on the show, after she was reportedly spotted heading to auditions for the ITV competition.

Since appearing on the first series of the UK drag competition, Baga Chipz has competed on Celebrity MasterChef, Pointless Celebrities, CelebAbility and appeared on X Factor: Celebrity. Dancing On Ice seems like the next logical step in the performer’s reality series journey.

Samantha Giles

Getty

Emmerdale actress Samantha Giles is also rumoured to be interested in appearing on Dancing On Ice 2021.

The actress, who is best known for playing Bernice Blackstock on the soap, would be following in the footsteps of costar Matthew Wolfenden, who won the ITV skating competition’s 2012 series.

Carly Stenson

Getty

Hollyoaks’ Carly Stenson has also reportedly been seen heading to Dancing On Ice auditions.

Best known for playing Steph Cunningham on the Channel 4 series, Stenson would be the first Hollyoaks star to appear on the competition since Richard Blackwood competed in 2019.

Jodie Prenger

Getty

West End star Jodie Prenger is also rumoured to be in consideration for a place on the skating competition’s celeb line-up.

The actress and singer, who won musical competition I’d Do Anything in 2008, has appeared on the Biggest Loser, Pointless Celebrities and Let’s Dance for Comic Relief in the past.

Wayne Bridge

Getty

English footballer Wayne Bridge was reportedly seen heading to Dancing On Ice auditions. The 39-year-old retired England player wouldn’t be the first footballer to compete on Dancing on Ice, with David Seaman, Lee Sharpe, Graeme Le Saux and Kevin Kilbane taking part in previous years.

Jake Canuso

Getty

Italian-British actor Jake Canuso is rumoured to be interested in the Dancing On Ice line-up. The Benidorm star, who played Mateo Castellanos in the ITV comedy, recently appeared in sitcom Scarborough, Bad Education and Cardinal Burns.

