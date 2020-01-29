Meet the cast of Inside No. 9 series 5

It’s been a long wait but Inside No. 9 is finally back on BBC Two, bringing more offbeat stories and surprising twists with it.

As always, creators Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith have attracted some superb acting talent to bring their latest batch of scripts to life.

Here’s everything you need to know about the actors in series five and who they’re playing…

Episode 1: The Referee’s a W***er

David Morrissey plays Martin

Who is Martin? Martin is a football referee on the brink of retirement. His career in the sport has been exemplary, always keeping his decisions above board and his conduct completely professional. But his final match pits United and Rovers against each other, two teams with everything to lose and it will prove a test to his perfect record…

What else has David Morrissey been in? Morrissey has been acting since the 1980s, with a career spanning stage and screen. Recently, he has starred in Sky Atlantic’s historical fantasy Britannia, played the villainous Governor on zombie drama The Walking Dead and appeared in an episode of Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens.

Steve Speirs plays Mitch

Who is Mitch? Mitch is the team mascot for United, a furry animal that none of the referees can identify… an otter? Maybe a door mouse? At any rate, he’s an avid fan of his team who are in reaching distance of promotion.

What else has Steve Speirs been in? Speirs played the role of Alan on Ruth Jones’ Sky One comedy Stella, her successful follow-up to Gavin & Stacey. He also plays Shakespeare’s friend Richard Burbage in the BBC sitcom Upstart Crow and appeared in an episode of Extras as a comically boring colleague of Andy Millman (Ricky Gervais).

Reece Shearsmith plays Brendan

Who is Brendan? Brendan is the fourth official on Martin’s team, who frequently brings up the fact that he once worked in the luxury San Siro stadium in Italy, home to prolific teams AC Milan and Internazionale.

What else has Reece Shearsmith been in? Shearsmith is the co-creator of Inside No. 9 along with Steve Pemberton, with whom he also created The League of Gentlemen and Psychoville. He has appeared in Good Omens, Mid Morning Matters with Alan Partridge and Edgar Wright’s The World’s End.

Ralf Little plays Phil

Who is Phil? Phil is another referee working on the match between United and Rovers, but he has his sights set on something much bigger. After hearing that some Qatari spectators are in the stands today, he thinks he could be in line to referee at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

What else has Ralf Little been in? Ralf Little is perhaps best known for his roles on famous sitcoms like The Royle Family and Two Pints of Lager. More recently, he was cast as the new lead on BBC One’s Death in Paradise, taking over for Ardal O’Hanlon when he leaves the show at the end of the current series. Little has also played for semi-pro football clubs in the past, making the setting of this episode quite appropriate.

Steve Pemberton plays Oggy

Who is Oggy? Oggy is also a referee on Martin’s team, but takes his role less seriously than the others, showing little interest in training, warming up, or even learning the player’s names.

What else has Steve Pemberton been in? Pemberton is the co-creator of Inside No. 9 along with Shearsmith and the duo frequently appear in episodes together. Outside of collaborations with his writing partner, Pemberton has also starred in Sky Atlantic’s Camping, ITV’s Benidorm and the first series of Happy Valley.

Dipo Ola plays Calvin Cooke

Who is Calvin Cooke? Cooke is one of United’s star players and team captain, although he’s rumoured to have anger problems…

What else has Dipo Ola been in? This year, Ola will appear in the Channel 4 drama Baghdad Central and the new Alibi series We Hunt Together.

Inside No. 9 begins on BBC Two at 10pm on Monday 3rd February 2020