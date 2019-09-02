Myles plays DS Lola Franks in the six-part thriller, called We Hunt Together, alongside Ceesay, who stars as DI Jackson Mendy.

According to a release from UKTV, the duo "have to come to terms with their mismatched partnership and polar opposite outlooks on the culpability of the criminal mind as they try to outsmart" the killers: Baba, a former child soldier played by Dipo Ola, and Freddy, played by Hermione Corfield.

Baba and Freddy get mixed up in murder after the former rescues the latter "from an attack following a date that has turned sour".

"We Hunt Together is a masterpiece - it’s thought-provoking and punchy, yet comic at times," Myles said. "Really looking forward to carving out this complicated character and working on these brilliant scripts."

The drama is written by Cheat's Gaby Hull. It will air on Alibi in Spring 2020.