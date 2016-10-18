Who are the brand new cast?

Gone are the stars of series one – Michelle Keegan, Max Beesley, Jo Joyner, Jason Manford and Mackenzie Crook – and in their place will be Angela Griffin (Inspector Lewis), Rebekah Staton (Raised By Wolves), Matt Di Angelo (EastEnders), Kimberley Nixon (Fresh Meat), Con O’Neill (Happy Valley) and Joel Fry (Game Of Thrones).

Welsh comedian and TV presenter Griff Rhys Jones is set to star too, heading up an ensemble which also includes Jill Halfpenny (In The Club), Elen Rhys (Silent Witness), Gareth Pierce (Stella), Luke Bailey (Casualty) and former Hear’Say singer Noel Sullivan.

What's the storyline?

Each of the six episodes will explore one of the characters' tangled webs of torrid secrets and lies. The first episode sees the head of sales, Joe Brierley (O’Neill), go to extreme measures to spy on his family when he suspects his wife of having an affair. Installing hidden cameras in his home in an act of desperation, will he soon realise that ignorance is bliss?

His suspicious actions are noticed by the general manager, Jenna Moss (Griffin), who has a murky past of her own. And her insecure PA, Holly Pryce (Nixon), already feels that others' lives are more exciting than her own: little did she know quite how exciting they'd be.

Meanwhile, down in the warehouse, thick-skinned forklift driver Wendy Walker (Staton) proves she'll go to any lengths to protect her loved ones; prankster warehouse manager Toke (Fry) has an alter-ego that puts his generous nature to the test; and one half of office couple, warehouse picker Fletch (Di Angelo), finds his happy marriage threatened when he is reunited with his estranged father.