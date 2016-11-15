Meet the cast of Ordinary Lies
The second series continue tonight at 9pm on BBC1 and has a whole new cast with an entirely different set of secrets to hide...
Ordinary Lies returns to BBC1 for a second six-part series with a totally new cast. Gone are Michelle Keegan, Max Beesley and co. In their place are Matt Di Angelo, Angela Griffin and a whole host of other faces you may recognise...
While the first series delved into the dark and secretive lives of colleagues at a car showroom, this time the spotlight will be cast on a group of employees at the call centre and warehouse of a sports sales company in Wales.
Meet the cast below...
Matt Di Angelo – Fletch
Who does he play?
Fletch (Matt Di Angelo) is a warehouse picker who finds his happy marriage threatened when he reunites with his father.
“Fletch is an ordinary guy who has a very normal job in a warehouse – there’s a monotonous routine to his life. He has never known who his father is having always been told he’s a musician somewhere. He got married very young and sticking to his routine of life has brought him into a rut” – Di Angelo
Where do I recognise him from?
He plays the villainous Dean Wicks in EastEnders.
Griff Rhys Jones – Patrick
Who does he play?
Griff Rhys Jones plays Fletch’s long-lost father Patrick.
“He’s a successful man, although we don’t know what he does. He lives in a house, which Fletch comes to see him at, but sees Patrick with his wife and two daughters, one of whom is pregnant. We don’t really know too much about him other than the fact he knew Fletch’s mother” – Jones
Where do I recognise him from?
He’s a Welsh comedian, writer, actor and presenter, famous for his work with comedy partner Mel Smith such as Not on the Nine O’Clock News and Alas Smith and Jones and for the BBC's Three Men series of travel adventures with Dara O Briain and Rory McGrath.
Kimberley Nixon – Holly Pryce
Who does she play?
Kimberley Nixon plays Holly Pryce, PA to the warehouse general manager Jenna (Angela Griffin), who she is in awe of. She is meek and her insecurities make her constantly feel others' lives are more exciting than hers. However, little does Holly know that under Jenna’s composed exterior, a dark past is lurking. She is also in a relationship with Neil (Noel Sullivan).
Where do I recognise her from?
She is known for playing Josie in Channel 4's university comedy Fresh Meat, BBC comedy Hebburn, Sky meidcal drama Critical and recently the conflicted Alison in BBC1 police drama New Blood.
Rebekah Staton – Wendy Walker
Who does she play?
Rebekah Stanton plays Wendy Walker, a thick-skinned forklift driver.
“Welsh Wendy is in a happy relationship but comes into trouble when her ex-partner takes against her new one” – Staton
Where do I recognise her from?
She recently appeared as formidable mum Della in Caitlin Moran's Raised by Wolves and you might recognise her voice as the narrator of Don’t Tell the Bride.