Matt Di Angelo – Fletch

Who does he play?

Fletch (Matt Di Angelo) is a warehouse picker who finds his happy marriage threatened when he reunites with his father.

“Fletch is an ordinary guy who has a very normal job in a warehouse – there’s a monotonous routine to his life. He has never known who his father is having always been told he’s a musician somewhere. He got married very young and sticking to his routine of life has brought him into a rut” – Di Angelo

Where do I recognise him from?

He plays the villainous Dean Wicks in EastEnders.

Griff Rhys Jones – Patrick

Who does he play?

Griff Rhys Jones plays Fletch’s long-lost father Patrick.

“He’s a successful man, although we don’t know what he does. He lives in a house, which Fletch comes to see him at, but sees Patrick with his wife and two daughters, one of whom is pregnant. We don’t really know too much about him other than the fact he knew Fletch’s mother” – Jones

Where do I recognise him from?

He’s a Welsh comedian, writer, actor and presenter, famous for his work with comedy partner Mel Smith such as Not on the Nine O’Clock News and Alas Smith and Jones and for the BBC's Three Men series of travel adventures with Dara O Briain and Rory McGrath.

Kimberley Nixon – Holly Pryce

Who does she play?

Kimberley Nixon plays Holly Pryce, PA to the warehouse general manager Jenna (Angela Griffin), who she is in awe of. She is meek and her insecurities make her constantly feel others' lives are more exciting than hers. However, little does Holly know that under Jenna’s composed exterior, a dark past is lurking. She is also in a relationship with Neil (Noel Sullivan).

Where do I recognise her from?

She is known for playing Josie in Channel 4's university comedy Fresh Meat, BBC comedy Hebburn, Sky meidcal drama Critical and recently the conflicted Alison in BBC1 police drama New Blood.

Rebekah Staton – Wendy Walker

Who does she play?

Rebekah Stanton plays Wendy Walker, a thick-skinned forklift driver.

“Welsh Wendy is in a happy relationship but comes into trouble when her ex-partner takes against her new one” – Staton

Where do I recognise her from?

She recently appeared as formidable mum Della in Caitlin Moran's Raised by Wolves and you might recognise her voice as the narrator of Don’t Tell the Bride.