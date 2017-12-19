Should The League of Gentlemen return for a full TV series?
The 'local' lads are back and ready to hit the road - but would you like them to return to BBC2?
Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith and Jeremy Dyson have taken us back to Royston Vasey in three very special episodes to make 20 years since the League of Gentleman’s radio debut.
Fans have been transported back to the fictional northern town for a series of new dark comedic adventures with the likes of Edward and Tubbs, Ben and Val Denton and Mr Chinnery among others.
And now the Gentlemen have announced that they're heading off on a live tour around the UK in 2018 too, keeping things 'local' in no less than 16 towns and cities around the country.
But what of the TV series? Could the League of Gentlemen EVER return for another full run on BBC2?
“We did these three specials in order to stop people asking, ‘Are there any more?’ Gatiss told The Independent. “Now all people will ask is, ‘Will there be any more?’ We’re doomed! It’s like The Flying Dutchman. We’ll be sailing the earth forever doing the local shop. You’ve opened the door now!”
Would YOU like to see The League of Gentlemen return for another full series? Cast your vote and have your say below.