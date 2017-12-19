And now the Gentlemen have announced that they're heading off on a live tour around the UK in 2018 too, keeping things 'local' in no less than 16 towns and cities around the country.

But what of the TV series? Could the League of Gentlemen EVER return for another full run on BBC2?

“We did these three specials in order to stop people asking, ‘Are there any more?’ Gatiss told The Independent. “Now all people will ask is, ‘Will there be any more?’ We’re doomed! It’s like The Flying Dutchman. We’ll be sailing the earth forever doing the local shop. You’ve opened the door now!”

