As well as the dates below, The League of Gentlemen Live Tour has an extra performance at the O2 in London on Sunday 23rd September 2018. Find tickets here

Reece Shearsmith, Steve Pemberton, Mark Gatiss and Jeremy Dyson said: “The League of Gentlemen started as a live show over 20 years ago and in many ways performing in front of an audience gives us the biggest thrill of all. We’re overjoyed to be taking the citizens of Royston Vasey on a road-trip and can’t wait to see all the wonderful local places in our increasingly local country. Plus we’d already gone to the trouble of getting the costumes and learning the voices again for the TV show so we thought why not? Something to do isn’t it?”

Tubbs Tattsyrup added: “I’m so eccited to take my preshus things on tour agen I did a little brown fish! Do wee go to Swansea?"

How do I buy tickets and how much do they cost?

Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster.co.uk from Wednesday 20th December at 9am.

Where will the show be playing?

26 August Sunderland, Empire

29 August Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

30 August Edinburgh, Playhouse

2 September Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

5 September Oxford, New Theatre

7 September Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

8 September Plymouth, Pavilions

12 September Brighton, Centre

14 September Birmingham, Arena

15 September Leeds, First Direct Arena

16 September Liverpool, Echo Arena

18 September Blackpool, Opera House

21 September Sheffield, City Hall

22 September Manchester, Apollo

25 September Bournemouth, BIC

27 September London, Eventim Apollo

28 September London, Eventim Apollo

29 September London, Eventim Apollo