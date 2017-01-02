The League of Gentlemen release NEW tickets for first UK tour in 12 years
Tickets go on sale for the much anticipate stage return of Reece Shearsmith, Steve Pemberton, Mark Gatiss and Jeremy Dyson's show on Wednesday 20 December
The League of Gentlemen will return to the stage for the first time in 12 years in 2018 as they launch a major UK tour.
The critically acclaimed comedy which began its life on the stage, before moving to radio and television will return to BBC2 on Monday 18th December for three anniversary specials before the dark unhinged world of Royston Vasey goes on the road.
UPDATE: New League of Gentlemen tour tickets revealed
As well as the dates below, The League of Gentlemen Live Tour has an extra performance at the O2 in London on Sunday 23rd September 2018. Find tickets here
Reece Shearsmith, Steve Pemberton, Mark Gatiss and Jeremy Dyson said: “The League of Gentlemen started as a live show over 20 years ago and in many ways performing in front of an audience gives us the biggest thrill of all. We’re overjoyed to be taking the citizens of Royston Vasey on a road-trip and can’t wait to see all the wonderful local places in our increasingly local country. Plus we’d already gone to the trouble of getting the costumes and learning the voices again for the TV show so we thought why not? Something to do isn’t it?”
Tubbs Tattsyrup added: “I’m so eccited to take my preshus things on tour agen I did a little brown fish! Do wee go to Swansea?"
How do I buy tickets and how much do they cost?
Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster.co.uk from Wednesday 20th December at 9am.
Where will the show be playing?
29 August Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
30 August Edinburgh, Playhouse
2 September Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
5 September Oxford, New Theatre
7 September Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
8 September Plymouth, Pavilions
14 September Birmingham, Arena
15 September Leeds, First Direct Arena
16 September Liverpool, Echo Arena
18 September Blackpool, Opera House
21 September Sheffield, City Hall
22 September Manchester, Apollo
27 September London, Eventim Apollo
28 September London, Eventim Apollo
29 September London, Eventim Apollo