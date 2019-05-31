You can buy episodes on iTunes though, or get the DVD box set.

What is it about?

Victoria is a period drama that explores the life and reign of Queen Victoria.

With all this hype surrounding the series, it seems that the show could run for almost as long as Victoria’s reign.



Jenna Coleman plays Victoria and the show explores the early years of Victoria’s reign. It shows her friendship with Lord Melbourne, and her marriage to Prince Albert, played by Tom Hughes.

And the pair’s on-screen chemistry has leaped out of our screens and into the real world. The two have been dating for over a year.

The series is written by Daisy Goodwin.

Where was Victoria filmed?

The series was filmed predominantly in Yorkshire - including Bramham Park, Castle Howard and Wentworth Woodhouse.

Who is in Victoria?

Jenna Coleman plays Victoria, whilst Prince Albert is played by Tom Hughes, who's also worked on A Discovery of Witches and Silk.

The Duke of Wellington is played by Peter Bowles of Colour Me Kubrick and The Bank Job.

Other cast members include Catherine Flemming as the Duchess of Kent, Alex Jennings as King Leopold, Nell Hudson as Nancy Skerrett, Rufus Sewell as Lord Melbourne, Bebe Cave as Wilhelmina Coke, Tommy Knight as Archibald Brodie, Ferdinand Kingsley as Mr Francatelli, David Oakes as Prince Ernest, Paul Rhys as Sir John Conroy, Margaret Clunie as Harriet, Duchess of Sutherland, Adrian Schiller as Mr Penge, Leo Suter as Mr Drummond, Alex Jennings as King Leopold, Peter Firth as King Ernest Augustus, and Eve Myles as Mrs Jenkins.

Who plays Victoria?

Victoria is played by Doctor Who and The Cry's Jenna Coleman

Is there a story behind Victoria?

Yes - writer Daisy Goodwin used the true story of Victoria - with of course some embellishment to make good TV - to build the plot and characters.

This marks the first time that she is using her history degree for television, and has claimed that accurately portraying Victoria, through carefully researching her diaries, was of the utmost importance.

You can be the judge of how well she managed this yourself.

