Where can I watch Waterloo Road?

Every epsiode is now available to watch on demand on BBC iPlayer.

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021

What is Waterloo Road about?

The long-running series is set in a comprehensive school and follows the parents and students of the titular comprehensive, Waterloo Road. The show starred the likes of Victoria's Jenna Coleman, Downton Abbey's Sophie McShera, Jill Halfpenny, Angela Griffin, Denise Welch, Merlin’s Jason Done and ex-Corrie actor Adam Thomas.

There was also a spin-off, Waterloo Road Reunited, following the lives of former students of the fictional school (this isn’t available to watch on iPlayer – sorry).

Advertisement

More like this

How many Waterloo Road series are there?

There are 10 series, which originally ran from 2006 to 2015.