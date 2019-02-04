Kit Harington spoiled Game of Thrones ending for wife Rose Leslie: “She wouldn’t talk to me for about three days”

While we’re all dying to find out what happens in the hotly-anticipated Game of Thrones finale, there’s one person who wishes they didn’t know – Kit Harington’s wife Rose Leslie.

Harington revealed that he spoiled the ending to the final series last year, leaving his former Thrones co-star less than impressed with him.

Speaking on Kiss FM’s breakfast show last week, the 32-year-old told hosts Daisy Maskell and Tom Green, “She wouldn’t talk to me for about three days. And she’d asked.”

Leslie, 31, met Harington on the set of Game of Thrones, playing Jon Snow’s love interest Ygritte before departing in series four. The pair then married last year.

It seems Harington has learnt his lesson as he’s now remaining tight-lipped about just how the show will conclude, but said he was mostly “satisfied” by how it plays out.

“I can’t really answer whether I’m happy or not,” he said. “I don’t think it’s happy or sad, really. I’m satisfied with what they did, but I don’t know whether I’ll be really satisfied until I see it.

“It’s quite nice walking around, which will only happen for a few months before everyone’s seen it, knowing. I know and no-one else does. I know how it wraps up.”

But Harington has previously warned that not all GoT fans will be entirely pleased with the six-part season eight.

#KitHarrington uses emojis to drop hints about the #GameOfThrones final season! 😲😉 LISTEN to the new #KISSBreakfast show with Tom & Daisy HERE ▶️👉 https://t.co/LK39zOW8t6 pic.twitter.com/hxwbDASph1 — KISS FM UK (@KissFMUK) February 1, 2019

While promoting his film The Death and Life of John F Donovan at the Toronto Film Festival last year, he explained, “I think a TV series that’s spanned eight, nine years is an incredibly difficult thing to end. I think not everyone’s going to be happy, you know, and you can’t please everyone.

“My favourite TV shows are The Sopranos, Breaking Bad, and The Wire, and they all ended in a way that… it’s never going to satisfy you.”

Whether we’ll be happy with the ending or not, we’ll have to wait until April before we get our first glimpse of the final series.

The final series of Game of Thrones launches in the UK in the early hours of Monday 15th April on Sky Atlantic and is repeated in the evening