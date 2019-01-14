Channel 4 gives Stath Lets Flats a second series

Accessibility Links

Jamie Demetriou’s imbecilic lettings agent will be putting up his board for another six episodes, RadioTimes.com can reveal

Stath Lets flats, C4 publicity still

Stath Lets Flats, Channel 4’s comedy starring Jamie Demetriou as an imbecilic lettings agent, is returning for a second series, RadioTimes.com can reveal.

The comedy, written by Demetriou and Friday Night Dinner scriptwriter Robert Popper, will film a new run later in 2019.

The comedy focuses on the antics at ‘Michael & Eagle Lets’, a dodgy London lettings agency run by Stath’s father, Vasos.

Series one starred Demetriou’s real-life sister Natasia Demetriou, who is also employed at the family firm on what appears to be continual work experience.

Katy Wix played Stath’s infuriatingly competent colleague Carole, with Alastair Roberts as another colleague, Al.

The supporting cast are expected to return for the new series.

Stath Lets Flats series 2 will air on Channel 4 in 2019

