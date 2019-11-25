Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. UK Championship snooker 2019 schedule: Day 1 – Tuesday 26th November

UK Championship snooker 2019 schedule: Day 1 – Tuesday 26th November

The UK Championship snooker tournament schedule information has been confirmed – RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about Day 1

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
Neil Robertson

UK Championship snooker action kicks off on Tuesday with a stack of intriguing matches to get the tournament rolling.

Advertisement

Neil Robertson and John Higgins are among the top contenders to get their tournament started and will hope to avoid early embarrassment in York.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for Day 1 of the UK Championship Snooker tournament.

UK Championship snooker 2019 schedule – Day 1

Tuesday 26th November

From 3:30pm
Li Hang (41) v Jamie Clarke (88)
Liang Wenbo (40) v Dominic Dale (89)
Lu Ning (60) v Joe O’Connor (69)
Sam Craigie (64) v Tian Pengfei (65)
Neil Robertson (4) v Malta Alex Borg (123)
Allister Carter (17) v Brandon Sargeant (110)
Stuart Bingham (12) v Lei Peifan (117)
Zhao Xintong (44) v Switzerland Alexander Ursenbacher (85)
Neil Robertson (4) v Malta Alex Borg (123)

From 8:30pm
Luca Brecel (31) v Nigel Bond (98)
Noppon Saengkham (32) v Jackson Page (97)
Anthony McGill (33) v Mitchell Mann (96)
Michael Holt (37) v Poland Adam Stefanow (92)
Daniel Wells (57) v Zhang Anda (72)
John Higgins (5) v Peter Lines (121)
David B Gilbert (11) v James Cahill (119)

How to watch UK Championship snooker on TV and live stream

The first four days of the UK Championship will be exclusively available on Eurosportnot BBC.

Eurosport will show live coverage throughout the tournament on TV and online from 1:00pm to 4:00pm and 6:45pm to 10:30pm every day.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.

Advertisement

Check out our comprehensive UK Championship snooker TV guide for up-to-date information throughout the tournament.

Tags

You might like

FIFA Club World Cup

FIFA Club World Cup 2019: How to watch on TV and live stream – fixtures, dates, UK time

FAWSL trophy

FA WSL Fixtures, how to watch and FA Player details

NFL Cleveland Browns

NFL 2019 season schedule and UK TV guide

Man City Pep Guardiola

Best sports documentaries 2019 on Netflix and Amazon Prime