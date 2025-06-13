It may take some time to adjust to watching Trent Alexander-Arnold playing in white – or even referring to him as a 'former Liverpool full-back'.

He will be one of the main attractions at the tournament following his unveiling at the Bernabeu this week.

Real Madrid were not at their best last term, falling short in their bids for the Champions League and La Liga trophies. Can they bounce back?

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about Real Madrid's Club World Cup 2025 campaign.

When do Real Madrid play next at the Club World Cup 2025?

Real Madrid will play Al Hilal on Wednesday 18th June at 8pm UK time in Group H.

The game will be held in Miami.

Real Madrid fixtures and results at the Club World Cup 2025

All UK time. All live on DAZN, plus selected matches on 5.

Wednesday 18th June

Group H: Real Madrid v Al Hilal (8pm, Miami) 5

Sunday 22nd June

Group H: Real Madrid v Pachuca (8pm, Charlotte)

Thursday 26th June

Group H: Salzburg v Real Madrid (2am Friday, Philadelphia)

