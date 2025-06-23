Who's been knocked out of the Club World Cup 2025 so far? Every eliminated team
Your guide to which teams have been knocked out of the Club World Cup 2025.
The Club World Cup is heating up with teams starting to drop out of proceedings on the road to the final.
Jeopardy is increasing as members of the initial 32 contenders begin preparations to depart the States, while others gear up for a longer stay.
Semi-professionals Auckland City were put to the sword by Bayern Munich in a 10-0 rout near the start of the tournament, and suffered 6-0 against Benfica. They face Boca Juniors in a bid to record a strike before heading home.
Manchester City won't be leaving the competition before the knockouts, but Chelsea are far from safe as they head into their final showdown.
RadioTimes.com brings you the round-up of which teams have been knocked out of the Club World Cup.
Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today
Which teams have been knocked out of the Club World Cup 2025?
As of the morning of 23rd June, seven teams have been knocked out of the Club World Cup 2025.
The full crop of 32 teams will be steadily eliminated throughout the course of the tournament, with the number set to be cut down to 16 by the end of the group stages.
Here are the teams that have been eliminated from the Club World Cup 2025 at the time of writing.
- Group A: -
- Group B: -
- Group C: Auckland City
- Group D: Los Angeles FC
- Group E: Urawa Red Diamonds
- Group F: Ulsan HD
- Group G: Wydad AC, Al Ain
- Group H: Pachuca
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.