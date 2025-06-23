Semi-professionals Auckland City were put to the sword by Bayern Munich in a 10-0 rout near the start of the tournament, and suffered 6-0 against Benfica. They face Boca Juniors in a bid to record a strike before heading home.

Manchester City won't be leaving the competition before the knockouts, but Chelsea are far from safe as they head into their final showdown.

RadioTimes.com brings you the round-up of which teams have been knocked out of the Club World Cup.

Which teams have been knocked out of the Club World Cup 2025?

As of the morning of 23rd June, seven teams have been knocked out of the Club World Cup 2025.

The full crop of 32 teams will be steadily eliminated throughout the course of the tournament, with the number set to be cut down to 16 by the end of the group stages.

Here are the teams that have been eliminated from the Club World Cup 2025 at the time of writing.

Group A: -

Group B: -

Group C: Auckland City

Group D: Los Angeles FC

Group E: Urawa Red Diamonds

Group F: Ulsan HD

Group G: Wydad AC, Al Ain

Group H: Pachuca

