Which teams are left in the Club World Cup 2025?
Your guide to the teams left in the Club World Cup 2025 as the competition heats up.
The Club World Cup is heating up towards the end of the group stages.
It hasn't all been plain sailing for European teams, who were expected to mop up their respective tables.
Instead, they have faced terrific opposition from South America in particular, and the knockout rounds are poised beautifully to entertain.
Manchester City booked their place in the round of 16 with time to spare, while Chelsea are being made to work harder for it.
Once we reach the knockout stages, it feels like, more so than any other competition, anything really could happen.
RadioTimes.com brings you the round-up of teams left in the Club World Cup.
Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today
Which teams are left in the Club World Cup 2025?
As of the morning of 23rd June, 25 teams remain in the competition.
The list below will be whittled down to just 16 by the knockout rounds.
Key: Qualified to the next round,
eliminated from tournament.
- Group A: Palmeiras, FC Porto, Al Ahly, Inter Miami
Group B: PSG, Atlético Madrid, Botafogo, Seattle Sounders
Group C: Bayern Munich,
Auckland City, Boca Juniors, Benfica
Group D: Flamengo, Espérance de Tunis, Chelsea,
Los Angeles FC
Group E: River Plate,
Urawa Red Diamonds, Monterrey, Inter
Group F: Fluminense, Dortmund,
Ulsan HD, Mamelodi Sundowns
Group G: Manchester City, Juventus,
Wydad AC, Al Ain
Group H: Real Madrid, RB Salzburg, Al‑Hilal,
Pachuca
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.