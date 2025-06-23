Instead, they have faced terrific opposition from South America in particular, and the knockout rounds are poised beautifully to entertain.

Manchester City booked their place in the round of 16 with time to spare, while Chelsea are being made to work harder for it.

Once we reach the knockout stages, it feels like, more so than any other competition, anything really could happen.

RadioTimes.com brings you the round-up of teams left in the Club World Cup.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

Which teams are left in the Club World Cup 2025?

As of the morning of 23rd June, 25 teams remain in the competition.

The list below will be whittled down to just 16 by the knockout rounds.

Key: Qualified to the next round, eliminated from tournament .

Group A: Palmeiras, FC Porto, Al Ahly, Inter Miami

Group B: PSG, Atlético Madrid, Botafogo, Seattle Sounders

Group C: Bayern Munich, Auckland City , Boca Juniors, Benfica

Group D: Flamengo, Espérance de Tunis, Chelsea, Los Angeles FC

Group E: River Plate, Urawa Red Diamonds , Monterrey, Inter

Group F: Fluminense, Dortmund, Ulsan HD , Mamelodi Sundowns

Group G: Manchester City, Juventus, Wydad AC , Al Ain

Group H: Real Madrid, RB Salzburg, Al‑Hilal, Pachuca

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.