As we've seen in the past, getting out of the groups is not a given for anyone and upsets are to be expected.

RadioTimes.com brings you group-by-group analysis of Women's Euro 2025 with predictions for how every table will pan out.

Group A

Tournament hosts Switzerland are in Group A. Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images

After years of underwhelming displays at major tournaments, could Gemma Grainger be the coach that can finally get a talent-packed Norway squad to tick? They have the players to top the group and if they can build some momentum, might just be able to put past disappointments behind them in the knockout stages.

The backing of a home crowd might be just what hosts Switzerland need to finally make it out of the group stages at the Euros. La Nati can hurt sides on the break, which should be an effective strategy in tournament football, but need to rediscover some defensive solidity.

While there is no denying their quality, Iceland's issue is clear: scoring goals. They've failed to find the net in five of their eight games and a lack of firepower could end up costing them a place in the knockout stages.

Qualifying for the tournament was a feat in itself for Finland and, though they arrive in good form, they will need to defy the odds if they're to make it out of a difficult group.

Group A prediction:

Norway Switzerland Iceland Finland

Group B

World Cup champions Spain are in Group B. Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

World champions Spain are the favourites to get their hands on the trophy. There will be a tussle for second spot but Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas, and co should have no problems finishing top of Group B.

It feels like it could be boom or bust for Italy. They're an unpredictable side, but one that has proven they can mix it with Europe's best and arriving on the back of a strong recent run, they could quickly become the neutrals' favourite.

2025 has been a rollercoaster year for Belgium, who have claimed some famous victories and suffered sizeable defeats. Another disappointment may be coming in the form of a group stage exit.

Portugal head to Switzerland in a dismal run of form, having lost their last four games and conceded 20 goals on that run. With star striker Jéssica Silva struggling for form, Euro 2025 could be a disappointing one for As Navegadoras.

Group B prediction:

Spain Italy Belgium Portugal

Group C

Germany are the favourites in Group C. Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer/Getty Images

Germany will hope to banish the demons of their two previous tournaments, having lost to England in the Euro 2021 final and exited in the group stages at the World Cup two years later. Christian Wuck's side have looked back to their best this year – winning five of their six games and scoring 26 goals in 2025.

Second place in Group C could well be decided in the opening game between Sweden and Denmark. The former should have too much firepower for the Danes, who they beat 6-1 in the Nations League recently.

Poland will want to make their presence felt in their first-ever major tournament but in truth, anything is a bonus for them. In Ewa Pajor, they have arguably the best striker in the world, but don't yet have the supporting cast.

Group C prediction:

Germany Sweden Denmark Poland

Group D

Defending champions England are in Group D.. Photo by Alex Caparros - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

There are no easy games for England in what is arguably the group of death. Despite all the distractions in the build-up, Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses are still one of the best teams at the tournament as they look to defend their Euros crown.

Laurent Bonadei has gambled by overlooking veteran duo Wendie Renard and Eugénie Le Sommer, but France are not short of talent and will be full of confidence after winning all six of their games in 2025.

A chaotic build-up to the tournament could prove costly for the Netherlands and if they start slowly, they might miss out to the benefit of the French.

Euro 2025 is Wales's first major tournament and though Rhian Wilkinson's are not just there to make up the numbers, they would need something very, very special to pick up a win, never mind reach the knockouts.

Group D prediction:

England France Netherlands Wales

