84 best TV shows and series to watch on Netflix

Looking for your next TV obsession? Then you’ve come to the right place.

Advertisement

Netflix is adding new original series and old favourites all the time (and, yes, occasionally taking them away again), so here’s our pick of some of the best television shows on the streaming service right now – from award-winning originals like Stranger Things and The Crown to brilliant buy-ins from Better Call Saul to The Good Place.

No matter what you’re in the mood for, from edgy drama and laugh-out-loud comedy to gripping documentaries and out of this world sci-fi/ fantasy, there’s a world of brilliant telly at your fingertips on Netflix UK – and we’ve brought together some of our favourites below.

And if you’re setting yourself the challenge of watching the best series and box sets of all time, you can see how many you’ve already seen with the top 100 box sets scratch poster. So stop scrolling and start watching!

Updated 15th March 2020

Breaking Bad

Even if you’ve been living under a rock for the last decade, it’s unlikely you haven’t at least heard of Breaking Bad. In a poll we conducted a few years back, Vince Gilligan’s masterpiece was voted the show most people lied about having seen, such is its recognition as one of the best box of the modern era – so if you’re one of those people, perhaps it’s about time you did yourself a favour and watched the story unfold.

Following the fortunes of a Chemistry teacher, Walter White (played by Bryan Cranston) who is diagnosed with terminal cancer and decides to “break bad” and embark on a life of crime as a crystal meth drug kingpin alongside one of his former students, Jessie Pinkman (Aaron Paul) to provide for his family after his death – this is one of the most fantastically written, directed and executed television dramas you will ever have the fortune to view.

Set against a backdrop of a dusty Albuquerque universe of good, bad and ugly players whose stories twist, turn and evolve over five gripping series, this is a story that makes the viewer question everything until the very end.

Co-starring Anna Gunn, Bob Odenkirk, Dean Norris and Giancarlo Esposito to name but a few, Breaking Bad is as much about the way its incredible cast of characters react to the world around them changing, as it is about Walt and Jessie’s incredible central journey.

Watch this. It’s brilliant. Believe us…

Watch on Netflix

Criminal

The trend towards suffocating and intense police interview scenes that twist and turn and keep the audience guessing is one that we have seen develop more and more in television over the last decade, from Scandi Noir to our very own Line of Duty, it feels like it is a recipe for a truly gripping detective drama.

Enter Criminal, Netflix’s international anthology series set within the walls of a police interrogation suite, and you immediately have another hit from the same stable.

Perhaps more ambitious and high-concept than many of the shows that have gone before it, the drama takes place across four countries – the UK, Germany, France and Spain – and is made up of 12 individual stories (three episodes per location). Each country’s episodes are shot in its local language, written and directed by native stars – with David Tennant and Hayley Atwell featuring in the cast of the UK version this is a show with an impressive cast as well as an intriguing and very on-trend concept – and one you won’t want to miss if you’re a lover of this genre.

Watch on Netflix

Better Call Saul

AMC

The spin-off is usually something that history remembers as a bad idea. For every Cheers that produces a Frasier, there’s at least ten Friends that produce a Joey. So, when it was announced that Vince Gilligan, the creative force behind the critically acclaimed Breaking Bad intended to make a spin-off, a lot of alarm bells sounded across the TV world. The idea of ruining the legacy of one of the great box sets was troubling, and it was with trepidation that many tuned into Better Call Saul.

Now, with the fifth season the latest to arrive on Netflix, it’s hard to see how anyone could have seen this Breaking Bad prequel as anything other than a solid gold hit. Following the shady dealings of Bob Odenkirk’s shyster lawyer Saul Goodman, one of the central characters in the latter parts of the Breaking Bad story, it takes viewers back to the same Albuquerque universe of the original show. It strikes a slightly lighter tone than Breaking Bad, but still has an incredible pacing and depth that made the original show so popular. Featuring many of the original cast – from Jonathan Banks to Giancarlo Esposito – anyone who has seen and enjoyed Breaking Bad should immediately set their Netflix box to full Better Call Saul mode and start watching post haste!

Watch on Netflix

After Life

Ever since The Office exploded onto the scene at the turn of the Millennium, completely changing the expectations of viewers in modern comedy, every project that Ricky Gervais has been involved with on the small screen (whether with his Office writing partner Stephen Merchant, or alone) have garnered a huge amount of excitement in the TV comedy world.

Regarded by many as some of Ricky’s finest TV work since Extras, After Life is as you would expect from Gervais a very awkward and at times quite troubling comedy that explores the theme of grief. Following the story of a man called Tony whose life is turned upside down after his wife dies of cancer, we see a man who after contemplating suicide, decides instead to take his misery out on the rest of the world by saying and doing whatever he likes.

It’s a lot funnier than it sound, and there’s a second season arriving on Netflix in April.

Watch on Netflix

Unbelievable

Netflix have begun to build a fearsome reputation as creators of drama content in recent years and as one of the most prolific content creators in the world, with many of their most popular shows also focussing on stories inspired by true life events. Unbelievable is a gripping eight-part limited series starring Toni Collette, Merritt Wever and Kaitlyn Dever that explores a series of police blunders and miss-communications that allowed a serial rapist to operate undetected in the United States.

One of the most talked-about new Netflix releases of 2019, this hard-hitting show is at times very difficult to watch – made to feel even more real by its incredible script, direction and dramatic performances from a fantastic cast. The miniseries is based on the 2015 news article An Unbelievable Story of Rape, written by T Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong.

Watch on Netflix

Ozark

It’s been compared by many to Breaking Bad, and although Ozark is very different in many ways, it’s hard to disagree that the moody atmosphere and theme of a family under siege in unusual circumstances certainly shares some similarities. The most obvious reason the comparison is made however, is that like Breaking Bad, Ozark is a very, very good drama that will be talked about for many years to come.

The story is centred around Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) and his wife Wendy (Laura Linney), daughter Charlotte (Sophia Hublitz) and son Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) as they are forced to go on the run from Chicago to the Ozark lakes in Missouri after Marty’s money laundering operation for a drug gang goes wrong and their lives are in imminent danger.

But things just get more complicated once they start afresh in the Ozarks, because not only are the instantly embroiled in a strange and brutal world they don’t understand – but they quickly learn that your problems have a habit of catching up with you and that secrets are harder than you think to keep.

Season three of the excellent show is available on Netflix from 24th April.

Watch on Netflix

Black Mirror

It wasn’t so many years ago that Charlie Brooker was reviewing TV for the Guardian with a style that every young entertainment journalist desperately tried to imitate with varying degrees of success – but now he is a television writer and showrunner who is just as influential in the creation of television content as he was when he was reviewing it.

Black Mirror is without a doubt his most compelling and celebrated work to date, a dystopian and often chilling vision of how technology may change our lives, let’s face it, largely for the worse.

It began as a Channel 4 shot in the dark, but Charlie Brooker‘s drama quickly became one of the most bleakly gripping series on TV. Then Netflix jumped in and it went from a cult show in the UK to a global phenomenon that attracts huge name guest stars from Jon Hamm and Bryce Dallas Howard to Andrew Scott and Miley Cyrus.

The fifth season features some of its most ambitious and gripping tales to date, and of course Bandersnatch, the multi-choice adventure was a one off mega-hit from the Black Mirror brand.

Watch on Netflix

Gavin & Stacey

James Corden might be a household name in the United States these days as the presenter of the Late Late Show and frontman for Carpool Karaoke, but long before he was a talk show host, he was the critically acclaimed co-writer (alongside Ruth Jones) and star of beloved British comedy Gavin & Stacey.

This hilarious show, which returned to British screens for a Christmas special in 2019 to record audiences, follows the long-distance relationship between Gavin (Mathew Horne) from Essex and Stacey (Joanna Page) from South Wales, and charts the curious and often dysfunctional ways that the their families interact with them, and each other.

With supporting cast including brilliant comic actors like Rob Brydon, Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb, there’s a lot of reasons to fall in love with this show on Netflix, just like millions already did back on the BBC.

Watch on Netflix

Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer

Netflix are producing a huge amount of true crime shows these days, with a good deal of them becoming some of the streaming platform’s most talked about content. This show was one of the breakout successes of the Christmas 2019 period despite its theme being less than festive, joyous or fun.

In 2010, a horrifying online video of an anonymous man suffocating two kittens went viral – whereupon a gang of amateur sleuths led by Deanna Thompson, a data analyst for one of the big casinos in Las Vegas, and John Green, from LA, vowed to work together to track down the perpetrator. That’s the starting point for a consistently amazing, disturbing three-part documentary. If it were fiction you’d dismiss it as too implausible, but it’s fact and that’s why it continues to be one of the true crime docuseries that you need to have seen on demand.

Watch on Netflix

Russian Doll

There’s no getting round the fact that this show is rather strange, and at times incredibly surreal – but that’s what makes this acclaimed comedy drama from creative powerhouses Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler so compelling and such a runaway hit.

The eight-part show follows chain-smoking New Yorker Nadia, as she weaves her way through a mysterious time loop that sees her celebrating her 36th birthday – and then dying. Over and over and over again. Starring Natasha Lyonne, Greta Lee ,Yul Vazquez, Charlie Barnett and Elizabeth Ashley – this is no simple Groundhog Day rehash, it’s a lot more sophisticated than that. With a New York sass all of its own and a high concept pay-off, it’s oh-so surreally satisfying.

Watch on Netflix

The Good Place

American network sitcoms have often got a bad wrap from British reviewers, with a few notable exceptions, they are sometimes considered less sophisticated than British comedies with ‘obvious’ jokes and characters. These are not charges that can be brought against NBC’s high-concept philosophical comedy, The Good Place, which not only makes you laugh, it makes you think.

From the pen of Michael Schur, the co-creator of critically acclaimed Parks and Recreation, the show stars Kristen Bell as Eleanor Shellstrop, a woman who finds herself arriving in the “The Good Place” after her death by mistake. She’s joined in this secular afterlife by a group of other new arrivals played by William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil and Manny Jacinto who all live in a neighbourhood created by bumbling architect, MIchael, portrayed brilliantly by Ted Danson.

A series of twist and turns throughout the first season prelude a massive shake-up in season two, which consistently leaves the audience wondering where on earth it can go next. Season three somehow repeats the feat, brilliantly – and have the tissues ready for the final ever episode, available now.

Watch on Netflix

Inside No 9

Critically acclaimed and never dull, Inside No 9 is not the type of show you see everyday, but once you’ve started watching you simply cannot stop.

Written by The League of Gentlemen stars Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith, this surreal comedy/horror/thriller anthology as you might expect from its creator’s pedigree draws on comedy of the perverse and takes viewers to some very dark and twisted places while making you laugh out loud at times.

Relentlessly inventive, the shows are all loosely held together by being set in a number 9 of some sort – but that remains the only constant in this superlative, wildly unpredictable show

The first four seasons are available on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Sabrina the Teenage Witch was a huge hit in the 1990s when the Archie comic of the same name was brought to life by Melissa Joan Hart in the lead role. Several decades later, Netflix have rebooted the show with a darker and more mysterious edge, this time starring Kiernan Shipka, best known to drama fans as Sally Draper (daughter of Don) in the smash-hit AMC show Mad Men.

Originally conceived as a companion series to Riverdale, the show eventually got a life of its own when it moved to Netflix and began telling the story of a half-witch, half-mortal and her sometimes challenging existence.

Also starring Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo and Michelle Gomez there’s now three seasons available to watch right now on Netflix, so you have plenty to keep you busy…

Watch on Netflix

BoJack Horseman

Widely regarded as one of the best animated series of all time, this fantastic show, the brainchild of Raphael Bob-Waksberg, has been the talk of the comedy world since it exploded onto the scene in 2014.

One might say that any show that features anthropomorphic horses attempting to get beyond existential crises would be funny without a brilliant cast and script – but luckily Bojack takes the comedy to eleven with both of those in abundance.

Enter the wonderful Will Arnett (Gob Bluth in Arrested Development amongst many others) as the lead role and a star-studded cast including Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie, Paul F. Tompkins and Aaron Paul and you have an international hit on your hands.

Comedy fans beware – you may end up spending a lot of time on this!

Watch on Netflix

The Witcher

Ever since Game of Thrones has ended, people have been looking for the new Game of Thrones – and although almost any fantasy series that’s been made in the past few years has given itself this label, The Witcher has probably had one of the biggest impacts on the fantasy world.

Based on a series of books by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher franchise was already developed for TV and was a very popular video game series before this Netflix adaptation – so it came with a ready-made fan base and weight of expectation.

Starring former Superman Henry Cavill as the titular monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia, a gruff and taciturn swordsman hated and feared by the people he protects from supernatural beasties, it has been received well – and is certainly worth your time if you’re a lover of the fantasy genre.

Watch on Netflix

Stranger Things

Paying homage to a 1980’s Spielberg inspired world of Walkie-Talkies and Chopper bikes, The Duffer Brother’s Stranger Things is one of the biggest hits ever to be created by Netflix. A supernatural adventure filled with intrigue and horror it tells the story of a group of four friends in Hawkins, Indiana that befriend a telekinetic super-girl and try to unpick a complicated and strange series of phenomena.

Starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown and many more, this is unmissably good telly.

As the seasons pass, the tension ramps up and more characters and mysteries are intertwined in this fantastically watchable tale. Oh, and and it has a completely unmissable soundtrack too. The “exhilarating and devastating” third season was the latest to drop – and season four has been confirmed…

Watch on Netflix

Line of Duty

Occasionally a detective series comes along that really captures peoples imagination and makes a huge impact on the TV industry – Line of Duty is one of those.

Jed Mercurio’s critically acclaimed show starring Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar has won an army of fans over its five seasons for it constant twists and turns and some of the most brilliant interview room scenes you’ll ever see conducted on TV.

Set against the backdrop of AC-12, an anti-corruption division of the British police, the it’s never sure who you can trust as ever-larger conspiracies and webs of deceit are uncovered through each season.

Through the five seasons so far, other significant stars have included Keeley Hawes, Thandie Newton and Lennie James. With yet more to come from the show, there’s never been a better time to get up to date with this chronicle of bent coppers.

Watch on Netflix

Mindhunter

David Fincher’s gloomy serial killer drama didn’t quite make it to the watercooler when it first arrived, but as with many on demand shows, its slow-building intrigue gripped enough people for Netflix to renew it for a second season.

The show follows soft-spoken FBI agent Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and his gruff partner Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) as they tour the USA interviewing the nation’s most heinous serial killers.

While it takes a bit of time to truly get going, the series soon develops into an intriguing character study, as Ford becomes more and more emotionally entangled in his work.

As well as the fantastic scripts and performances, this show stands out for its incredible visuals and mood, as you might expect from Mr Fincher.

Watch on Netflix

The Crown

One of Netflix’s flagship shows across the globe, The Crown is reported to also be one of the most expensive television shows ever made.

The glossy and sumptuous drama from the pen of Peter Morgan (The Queen and Frost/Nixon) the show aims to chart the life and times of Queen Elizabeth II over several seasons, with some deliberately planned resets and cast changes to “age” the cast where time moves forward.

The first two seasons starred Claire Foy and Matt Smith as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, with Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies taking over the same key roles for seasons three and four.

A really compelling watch, it gives some insight (and plenty of artistic licence) into the lives of one of the most famous families ever to have lived.

Watch on Netflix

Peaky Blinders

One of the biggest drama hits the BBC has produced in the last decade, Steven Knight’s Peaky Blinders is so popular it now even has its own festival in Birmingham where fans can come along, dress up, meet the cast and listen to bands playing songs from the soundtrack of the show.

This Cillian Murphy-starring crime epic has an ensemble cast including Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson and Sophie Rundle and has won acclaim all over the world, with everyone from Tom Cruise to the late David Bowie singing its praises. That’s quite a broad fanbase, but the Brummie-based 1920s gang series really does have something for everyone. Sharp suits, sharper razor blades and performances that cut through all the usual period dross. All four series are currently on Netflix – series five is released on the platform in April.

Watch on Netflix

The Staircase

The original true crime documentary, the remarkable story of the trial of Michael Peterson is the result of film-maker Jean-Xavier de Lestrade’s vision for a new style of crime reporting. Originally airing in 2004, Netflix acquired the rights and released the series in 2018 with three new episodes that delved back into the troubling case and within a few days it became one of the most talked-about shows of the year.

“I’ve spent 16 years of my life on this story,” de Lestrade tells Radio Times. “And while that isn’t full-time filming and editing across the years, there’s not really been a day when it hasn’t been in my head.”

Unmissable television for anyone interested in the true crime genre.

Watch on Netflix

Sex Education

One of the biggest questions around this sharp-witted comedy is where and when is it set? Although the characters are British, they all have different accents – and the school they attend looks more like a high school from the 1980s in the USA than the sort of comprehensive most Brits would have attended. Everyone seems to drive old Volvos, but people have smartphones…

The reality is, the ambiguity of time and location is a deliberate move by Laurie Nunn and the show’s producers to pay homage to a John Hughe-style teen world that a generation grew up watching on TV.

The show follows the fortunes of Otis (Asa Butterfield), Maeve (Emma Mackey), Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) as they navigate their school days, their parents and the challenges that come with both. Also starring Gillian Anderson as Otis’s sex therapist mother, this isa critically acclaimed show not just for its comedy – but for the bold way it challenges important issues head on.

Season two arrived in January, and season three has now been confirmed.

Watch on Netflix

Lucifer

Such is the love for this show that when Fox announced they were going to stop making the show a huge campaign was launched online by the fans which took the hashtag #SaveLucifer to the world, and was eventually received loud and clear by Netflix who deceided to bring the show back on the streaming platform.

Based on the character created by Neil Gaiman for The Sandman comic-book series, Tom Ellis plays Lucifer, the handsome and seductive Lord of Hell who has made a home for himself in the sleazy glamour of Los Angeles…

What could possibly go wrong? You’ll have to watch to find out…

The Stranger

Following on from 2018’s Safe, this is the second collaboration between Netflix and bestselling thriller writer Harlan Coben. It’s a classier, sturdier affair, albeit still crammed with unlikely twists and turns whenever you’re starting to feel comfortable.

Richard Armitage holds it together as the comfy upper-middle-class dad whose world is destroyed by – you guessed it – secrets, lies and perhaps even murder.

The show has a great cast including Ready Player One’s Hannah John-Kamen, Siobhan Finnernan, Jennifer Saunders, Shaun Dooley, Paul Kaye, Dervla Kirwan and Anthony Head that will keep you guessing what it was all about until the very end.

Well worth a binge if you like a mystery.

Watch on Netflix

Making a Murderer

A poster child for Netflix and one of the true crime documentaries that spurred hundreds of similar shows in the following years, Making a Murderer has become one of the streaming giant’s most talked-about shows since the ten-part documentary premiered in December 2015.

Following the story of Steven Avery, a Wisconsin man who served 18 years in prison after being wrongly accused of attempted murder and sexual assault, and was subsequently convicted of a different murder, this series gripped the world and become the focus of much debate. Made by film-makers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos, the extraordinary piece of television was filmed over a decade. A must-watch for any true crime fans – with the second season blowing the story wide open all over again, it’s unlikely the public’s fascination with this case is going to wain anytime soon.

Watch on Netflix

Dark

This mind and time-bending German series, which initially drew comparisons to Stranger Things, recently returned for the second part of its three-season run. Watch on Netflix

Star Trek: Discovery

It could have all gone so wrong, but the first Star Trek TV series since Enterprise found its feet in a fiercely confident manner. Two seasons are available on Netflix, with the third expected at some point in 2020. Watch on Netflix

Top Boy

An award-winning drama about gang life and drug dealing on an east London estate, Top Boy ran for two series on Channel 4 in the UK between 2011 and 2013. Now Netflix has revived the drama for a new, third season (and a fourth is on its way), with rappers Dave and Little Simz have joining the cast, executive-produced by Drake. Watch on Netflix

Atypical

A warm, heartfelt drama about a family whose teenage son is on the autistic spectrum. Series three landed recently, and Sam (Keir Gilchrist) is off to college. Watch on Netflix

Dark Tourist

Kiwi journalist David Farrier (often referred to as New Zealand’s answer to Louis Theroux) travels to the world’s grimmest tourist destinations, taking in tours tracing the footsteps of Jeffrey Dahmer and Charles Manson, a radiation-ravaged no-go zone in Fukushima and a meeting with Pablo Escobar’s former hitman in Colombia. It’s a very pleasant and easy watch despite all the macabre themes. Watch on Netflix

Arrested Development

The most dysfunctional family on television arrived on Netflix in 2013 for a long-awaited fourth season thanks to a deeply loyal cult fanbase that developed in the years following its cancellation by US network Fox in 2006. Its return to screen has not always been smooth, and the controversy surrounding Jessica Walters and Jeffrey Tambor in the run-up to season five certainly coloured fans’ expectations. Is there a future for this most groundbreaking of US comedies?

Watch on Netflix

When They See Us

Ava DuVernay’s harrowing, vital re-telling of the true story of the Central Park Five, which saw five black and Hispanic teens wrongfully convicted of a rape that took place in New York City in 1989. Across four episodes, it goes from police procedural and a courtroom drama before launching into a heartbreaking finale that delves into the consequences the conviction had upon one particularly unfortunate member of the gang. Watch on Netflix

Making a Murderer

A poster child for Netflix and one of the true crime documentaries that spurred hundreds of similar shows in the following years, Making a Murderer has become one of the streaming giant’s most talked-about shows since the ten-part documentary premiered in December 2015.

Following the story of Steven Avery, a Wisconsin man who served 18 years in prison after being wrongly accused of attempted murder and sexual assault, and was subsequently convicted of a different murder, this series gripped the world and become the focus of much debate. Made by film-makers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos, the extraordinary piece of television was filmed over a decade. A must-watch for any true crime fans – with the second season blowing the story wide open all over again, it’s unlikely the public’s fascination with this case is going to wain anytime soon.

Watch on Netflix

Queer Eye

An all new Fab Five and a feel-good heart that most broadcasters could only dream of, Netflix struck gold with its reboot of Queer Eye. The series has already found a loyal fan base, even including people who never watched the original. Watch on Netflix

Orange Is the New Black

The series follows naïve, middle-class Piper Kerman (Taylor Schilling) as she embarked on a 15-month sentence. With its brilliant ensemble cast of strong, funny and racially diverse women, the five seasons of Orange contradict every “women behind bars” stereotype. All seven seasons are available. Watch on Netflix

The Great British Bake Off

Go back to where it it all started with all seven BBC series of the baking behemoth featuring Mary Berry, Mel and Sue alongside Paul Hollywood. The Channel 4 version has yet to arrive… Watch on Netflix

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

A bonkers sketch show from a former Saturday Night Live writer, which is easily one of the funniest things the streaming service has ever produced. It features guest appearances from the likes of Andy Samberg, Fred Willard and Will Forte. Watch on Netflix

Dead to Me

Christina Applegate puts in a career-best performance in Dead to Me, a brilliantly binge-worthy black comedy from writer Liz Feldman (The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Two Broke Girls).

Here’s the set-up: two middle-aged women meet at a grief counselling session. They bond over mutual loss and become fast friends. However, one of them is guarding a dark secret that threatens to upend their friendship and derail both of their lives entirely. It’s a touching exploration of grief and female friendship with a gripping, soapy undercurrent that will have you dying to rush through all ten episodes to get to the shocking conclusion. Watch on Netflix

Happy Valley

Unhelpfully labelled “crime drama” in the Netflix back catalogue, BBC One’s brilliant drama by Sally Wainwright is so, so much more. It can be as black as Black Mirror or as sharply cutting as Gilmore Girls, but in the end it’s peculiarly, perfectly British. Watch on Netflix

Doctor Who

The series has set off for adventures in space and time for a new generation under Jodie Whittaker and Chris Chibnall, but it always pays to have the NuWho back catalogue on hand. From Christopher Eccleston to Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi and beyond, the Doctor is always in the house. Watch on Netflix

You

Elizabeth Lail stars alongside Gossip Girl’s Penn Badgley in this popular psychological thriller about a stalker – and season two has just been released, so fill your boots…

Mad Men

Mad Men oozes mid-century cool. The drama series about a 1960s New York advertising agency stars Jon Hamm as the charismatic and mysterious Don Draper and was must-watch television when it launched in 2007. Stylish and sexy, Mad Men set real-world trends as it enraptured audiences with its complex characters, wit and engaging, slow-burn storylines. All seven seasons are available on Netflix, so pour yourself a drink, sit back, and relax… Watch on Netflix

Sense8

The presence of Lost’s Naveen Andrews is a minor clue into the intricacies of Sense8, another sprawling sci-fi piece from the minds of The Wachowskis (The Matrix series, Jupiter Ascending). It follows a group of eight strangers from different corners of the globe who are connected by shared prophetic visions, known as Sensates. What follows is a tailspin of sex, acrobatic fight scenes and endless intrigue – all sadly cancelled after two seasons. Watch on Netflix

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

There’s a whole lot of heart to this silly yet surprisingly sharp workplace sitcom set in a New York City police precinct. The Lonely Island’s Andy Samberg leads the cast as Jake Peralta, the star detective on a team filled with exquisitely drawn characters. But the show’s secret weapon is Andre Braugher – the former drama actor plays the overly serious Captain Raymond Holt with unrivalled deadpan. Watch on Netflix

American Vandal

Cruelly cancelled, Netflix’s mockumentary will live on as one of the hottest takes on our continuing true crime craze.

The show appears unwatchably silly on paper: a young film-maker from a US high school’s AV Club attempting to find out who spray painted 27 dicks on cars in the faculty parking lot. Class clown and serial dick-artist Dylan Maxwell professes his innocence, but literally everyone thinks it was him. There’s even an eye-witness who claims to have seen the whole thing unfold. Yet, as with all the best mysteries, all is not as it seems… Watch on Netflix

The Politician

Tony-winner Ben Platt stars as Payton Hobart, a rich student from Santa Barbara, California who’s known since the tender age of seven that he wants to be President of the United States. There’s only one obstacle in his way: high school. Watch on Netflix

The Last Kingdom

We’re expecting season four of The Last Kingdom to land this year, so why not go back to the start of the Anglo Saxon epic based on the novels of Sharpe creator Bernard Cornwell. Watch on Netflix

Friends

Friends used to be so ubiquitous on British telly that most people have already seen every single episode (all 236 of them) at least once. But with Netflix comes control: the opportunity to dip into your favourite episodes – the one with Ross’s sandwich, the one with the apartment swap, the one where Ross and Rachel were on a break – at your whim. Who needs real friends? Watch on Netflix

Marcella

Anna Friel stars in this popular ITV drama as the troubled female detective who suffers from violent black-outs. The series is created and written by Hans Rosenfeldt, the Swedish writer and creator of The Bridge. Watch on Netflix

Salt Fat Acid Heat

Food shows are abundant on the streaming service, just like any other broadcaster. But the deliciously sweet demeanour of presenter and writer Samin Nosrat made Salt Fat Acid Heat one of the more interesting morsels served up in 2018. Netflix knows what’s good for you… Watch on Netflix

Good Girls

The second series of this darkly comic caper – about three fed-up mothers who rob a grocery store and have to deal with endless repercussions – is now available on Netflix UK. Binge all 13 episodes now, and settle in for the wait for season three, which is due out this year… Watch on Netflix

The Office (UK)

When The Office was first shown to a BBC focus group back in 2001, according to its makers, it received the lowest ever score of any programme. But now Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant’s workplace mockumentary is generally regarded as one of the most innovative pieces of British comedy of a generation.

Watch on Netflix

Maniac

Bizarre, trippy, brilliant? Emma Stone and Jonah Hill’s limited series is a visual treat, but not everyone immediately jumped on board. However, for a show brimming with ideas, the least you can do is find out which side of the fence you fall. And given that Cary Fukunaga is the next Bond director, there’s all the more reason to find out what all the fuss is about. Watch on Netflix

Gilmore Girls

The sharp-talking, caffeine-fuelled comedy made a remarkable comeback thanks to Netflix, with A Year in the Life picking up on the Gilmores after years away. Watch on Netflix

GLOW

Towards the end of its first season, we saw that this comedy about a (real) 1980s TV wrestling show might be something special. Yes, the slapstick in leotards is endlessly fun, but GLOW is brilliant at teasing out the vulnerabilities of its characters and the power dynamics between them. Season three arrived last summer, with Geena Davis joining the cast – and made our year. Watch on Netflix

The Trip

Do you like watching two middle-aged men doing moderate/good impressions of celebrities while eating very nice food in pretty locations? Yes? Have we got a show for you! The Trip stars Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon planning hyper-real versions of themselves doing just this. Two series are available on Netflix – in the first they’re in the north of England and in the second they’re in the south of Italy – but both feature plenty of dark humour, incredible cinematography (from Michael Winterbottom) and a good helping of pathos. Watch on Netflix

Sherlock

Remember back when you’d never seen Sherlock, before it became a worldwide phenomenon? It sounded terrible. Martin Freeman (that bloke from The Office) and Benedict Cumberbatch (some posh guy with praying mantis cheekbones) take on Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic stories. The fact that they’re now massive stars shows how well the experiment worked. Writers Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss realised Holmes’s appeal isn’t the detective work, but the characters. Sherlock starts off confident and, by the third series, erupts into a full-blown swagger. How like the detective himself. Watch on Netflix

American Crime Story

The People vs OJ Simpson was one of the most talked-about series of 2017, and rightly so. ACS continues to lay down a marker in prestige television: The Assassination of Gianni Versace is now also available on Netflix. Watch on Netflix

Schitt’s Creek

A brilliant sitcom which, like many of its US peers (including Parks and Recreation, The Office and New Girl), takes a little bit of time to get going, but by the time the second season swings around all of its characters are fully developed into near-perfect caricatures. It follows the privileged, formerly wealthy Rose family, who attempt to rebuild their lives in the titular town, that was bought by the patriarch (Eugene Levy) as a joke in 1991. Watch on Netflix

13 Reasons Why

The much-discussed teen drama, based on Jay Asher’s novel of the same name, tells the story of the suicide of 17-year-old Hannah Baker, after the fact. Its narrative is built upon a series of tapes that she left to a former love interest Clay Jensen, detailing her reasons for doing it. A controversial series to be sure, but an instant classic. And season three is out now. Watch on Netflix

Peep Show

David Mitchell and Robert Webb at their best. In this classic Channel 4 sitcom they play Mark and Jez – one’s a slacker, one’s a loan manager. And together they’re two dysfunctional flatmates trying to fit into the adult world. Spoiler: they fail. Spectacularly. Again. And again. And again. Watch on Netflix

Black Earth Rising

This BBC/Netflix co-production thriller from Bafta-winning writer Hugo Blick (The Honourable Woman) tackles the prosecution of international war crimes and the thorny issue of the West’s relationship with Africa. Michaela Coel plays Kate Ashby, a woman who was rescued as a young child during the Rwandan genocide and adopted by Eve Ashby (Harriet Walter), a world-class British prosecutor in international criminal law.

Watch on Netflix

Flint Town

An incredible portrait of a town at breaking point, Netflix’s series depicts Flint, Michigan through the eyes of the city’s law enforcement – and the people they’re meant to protect. Water crises, poverty, systematic neglect: the face of America today? Watch on Netflix

QI

Netflix has added M to P of the popular BBC trivia quiz, so you can once again sail out of the Stephen Fry era and into Sandi Toksvig’s reign… Watch on Netflix

Master of None

Aziz Ansari’s semi-autobiographical comedy explores the life of a single 30-something in New York City. It was good in season one, but truly great in season two, after a spontaneous trip to Italy saw Dev (Ansari) cross paths with Francesca (Alessandra Mastronardi) – a well-told romcom ensues. Watch on Netflix

Parade’s End

This luxurious BBC adaptation of Ford Madox Ford’s novels brings together Tom Stoppard’s heady dialogue with Benedict Cumberbatch’s star pulling power. But it’s the viper wit of Rebecca Hall as Sylvia Tietjens that makes Parade’s End truly remarkable. Her reference to a character as “that scrub-faced ladies’ champion of the regular bowel movement” must be one of the best putdowns on TV. Watch on Netflix

Bodyguard

With Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio at the helm, you can see how BBC drama Bodyguard attracted such an impressive cast. The six-part drama stars Keeley Hawes as Home Secretary Julia Montague and Richard Madden as the bodyguard assigned for her protection, and had viewers gripped when the series aired in the UK in 2018. Watch on Netflix

The Umbrella Academy

Following a “dysfunctional family of superheroes”, Ellen Page stars in the fantasy series set in an alternate reality, adapted from My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way’s comics. Watch on Netflix

House of Cards

What will the legacy of House of Cards be? This is the series that announced Netflix as a serious player on the international entertainment stage. This is the series that signalled the new online era, the first programme to perfect “binge-watching”, which began as everyone’s secret and has become this generation’s defining verb.

This is also the series that starred Kevin Spacey.

The sixth and final season of House of Cards returned with Robin Wright alone in the Oval Office, but how much can the past be re-written? Watch on Netflix

The End of the F***ing World

With the second season having already aired on Channel 4 (reaching Netflix at a later date), now is a good time to catch up on the first series of this pulpy comedy drama about a pair of teenagers on the run. Watch on Netflix

Merlin

Delivering a new take on the Arthurian legend based on an adolescent Merlin (Colin Morgan) befriending and protecting a pre-throne King Arthur (Bradley James), this BBC drama ran for five series, attracted millions of viewers and was screened around the world in hundreds of countries. Watch on Netflix

Pride and Prejudice

Yes, the Pride and Prejudice, the one with Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle, the one that cannot fail to make you smile on a sick day, rainy Sunday or Christmas holiday. Watch on Netflix

Skins

For a particular generation, this was the defining series of their teenage years, a ferociously fun drama with a tender heart. Even now it’s absorbing stuff, with the added bonus of seeing the younger versions of stars who have gone onto bigger things, including Nicholas Hoult, Dev Patel, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Kaluuya… Yep, a defining series for lots of people. Watch on Netflix

Homeland

Did you watch the first series? Did you give up on the story of Nicholas Brody? Well, it’s time to come back into the fold and reacquaint yourself with Claire Danes’s troubled CIA agent Carrie Mathieson, as the eighth and final season is airing now. Sure, it’s one of the most fluctuating shows on TV, but when it’s good, it’s really good. Watch on Netflix

Ugly Delicious

Easily one of the most winning TV chefs, David Chang takes his no-nonsense, no-holds-barred approached to esteemed foodie traditions and cuts into their soft underbelly. Why should Neapolitan pizza be considered the best pizza? Who does BBQ better, Korea or America? Let the arguments begin. Watch on Netflix

Monty Python’s Flying Circus

Just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the huge archive of classic Monty Python comedy now on Netflix. The cult TV series went on to inspire generations of comedians. Sure, it’s a serious and at times sinister world, but if you ever need to feel just a little bit silly, this is the place to go. Watch on Netflix

Narcos/Narcos: Mexico

Carlos Somonte/Netflix

This is a spectacular Netflix series, too often unfairly written off as a successor to Breaking Bad. The story, based on real events, follows the never-ending game of cat and mouse between drug king Pablo Escobar, the Colombian authorities and the DEA. Season three reset, turning its attention to the new drug lords on the block the Cali Cartel. From there the anthology continues on to Mexico. Each piece of the puzzle makes the whole all the more assured. Watch on Netflix

Derry Girls

Lisa McGee’s brilliant sitcom – about a group of girls navigating teenage life during The Troubles in Northern Ireland in the 1990s – explores the usual teen melodramas through the prism of an international conflict. It manages to do so with lots of humour, heart and just the right amount of pathos. Watch on Netflix

Derren Brown

British illusionist Derren Brown uses his skills in psychological manipulation and showmanship to entertain the public and to expose the fraudulence of the so-called supernatural powers of faith healers, mediums and others.

Netflix has three Derren Brown specials to enjoy, including an Original from 2018, Sacrifice.

Watch on Netflix

The Movies That Made Us

This infectiously entertaining factual series spends each episode looking at a hit film from the 1980s or 90s, the theme being that the cast and crew never dreamt they were making box-office gold. Viewers who are the right age will feel a rush of nostalgia as tales are told about Die Hard, Home Alone, Ghost Busters and Dirty Dancing. Watch on Netflix

Big Mouth

This adult animation explores the subject of puberty with both outrageous humour and sometimes surprising poignancy. Boasts an excellent voice cast including Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jordan Peele, Maya Rudolph and David Thewlis. Watch on Netflix

Fargo

Inspired by the Coen Brothers’ film of the same name, this “true” story of crime in Minnesota has three largely stand-alone series on Netflix, all worth your precious viewing time.

Series one stars Sherlock’s Martin Freeman as a mild-mannered insurance salesman in a provincial Minnesota town whose life unravels after meeting a mysterious stranger played by Billy Bob Thornton. The twists and turns keep you guessing to the end of this moody and intelligent piece of television drama.

Series two had a new cast including Kirsten Dunst, Patrick Wilson and Ted Danson. Set in March 1979 the story acts as a prequel to the first series and follows the complex story of the town during investigations of three murders. Meanwhile series three of Fargo stars Ewan McGregor in a dual-role as brothers Emmit and Ray. Watch on Netflix

The Thick of It

Armando Iannucci’s satire on modern British government is heralded as one of the best comedies of the modern age. And although politics in recent times has arguably moved beyond satire, there is still plenty to enjoy in this breathtakingly well-observed comedy. Starring Peter Capaldi as foul-mouthed spin doctor Malcolm Tucker, The Thick of It has gone on to inspire a film, an American version and the US comedy Veep, from the same creator. All four series of the original (and some may say the best) are on Netflix. Watch on Netflix

Riverdale

Hugely popular teen drama starring Cole Sprouse that exposes the darker side of the fictional world first created for the Archie comics. Season four has just dropped, so hurry – catch up now. Watch on Netflix

Life

David Attenborough‘s 2009 natural history series is yet another magical exploration of our planet best described pictures rather than words… Watch on Netflix

In the mood for a film? Check out 50 of the best Netflix movies available now