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Sex Education star Asa Butterfield reveals why his new Netflix drama role is a "real departure"
Leader or follower? The three actors at the heart of Netflix’s Unchosen explain their own feelings about being part of a religious sect.
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Published: Monday, 20 April 2026 at 5:00 pm
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