The best TV shows to watch on Netflix

Looking for your next binge watch? You’ve come to the right place.

Advertisement

Netflix is adding new original series and old favourites all the time (and, yes, occasionally taking them away again), so check out some of the best TV series on the service right now.

Who knows? Your next obsession could be here.

Updated 18th January 2019

Black Mirror

It began as a Channel 4 shot in the dark, but Charlie Brooker’s drama quickly became one of the most bleakly gripping series on TV. Then Netflix jumped in – because clearly a dystopian vision of the future where technology has taken over our lives is just the thing to show on a service specifically designed to keep you watching your screen for hours on end…

The fourth season featured some of its most ambitious and gripping tales to date, before creator Brooker changed the game, literally, with choose your own adventure Bandersnatch. What does the future hold for season five? Watch on Netflix

The Good Place

NBC’s high-concept philosi-sitcom cannot be talked up enough – it has carved out a new mould that hasn’t been seen in a network sitcom since Seinfeld changed the game back in the 1990s. The series follows the lives of four individuals who have landed themselves in some sort of secular after-life, except one of them (Kristen Bell’s Eleanor Shellstrop) is there by mistake. A series of twist and turns throughout the first season prelude a massive shake-up in season two, which consistently leaves the audience wondering where on earth it can go next. Season three somehow repeats the feat, brilliantly. Watch on Netflix

Line of Duty

Four series in, Line of Duty continues to deliver shocks and superb performances in equal measure. It all began here as when a charismatic cop (Lennie James) found himself under investigation by anti-corruption officers. New investigations come every series, with the threads all coming together at the climax of series three. All four series are currently on Netflix, with a fifth coming to BBC in 2019: unmissable British crime. Watch on Netflix

The Crown

Reportedly the most expensive television programme that Netflix has ever made, this sumptuous royal drama charts the rise of Queen Elizabeth II from princess to monarch alongside her husband Prince Philip. An all-star cast is led by Claire Foy and Matt Smith – but not for much longer. After season two, the production resets, with a new cast and a new time period. All hail Olivia Colman – just not until 2019… Watch on Netflix

Him & Her

Learn how to slack off from the couple who made bunking off an art form. Sarah Solemani and Russell Tovey star in this mucky, beautiful BBC3 sitcom, which proves that instead of getting on in life, it’s much, much nicer to just get on. Watch on Netflix

Stranger Things

There’s a reason why everyone’s talking about it; this brilliantly scary horror series following four normal 1980s kids and one telekinetic super-girl is packed with heart. And an inter-dimensional monster that walks through walls. Oh, and an unmissable soundtrack too. Season two was the most anticipated launch on Netflix ever, and there’s more to come… Watch on Netflix

Peaky Blinders

This Cillian Murphy-starring crime epic has won acclaim all over the world, with everyone from Tom Cruise to the late David Bowie singing its praises. That’s quite a broad fanbase, but the Brummie-based 1920s gang series really does have something for everyone. Sharp suits, sharper razor blades, and performances that cut through all the usual period dross. Three series are on Netflix, and the fourth will be released soon now it has aired on the BBC. Watch on Netflix

The Staircase

The original true crime documentary, the remarkable story of the trial of Michael Peterson is the result of filmmaker Jean-Xavier de Lestrade’s vision for a new style of crime reporting. Originally airing in 2004, Netflix acquired the rights and released the series in 2018 with three new episodes which delved back into the troubling case.

“I’ve spent 16 years of my life on this story,” de Lestrade tells Radio Times. “And while that isn’t full-time filming and editing across the years, there’s not really been a day when it hasn’t been in my head.” Watch on Netflix

Advertisement

Read more: The Staircase on Netflix: the history behind the original true crime TV hit