❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Stranger Things set to return to Netflix with new instalment as prequel will finally be available to watch
The Upside Down is calling us back.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Tuesday, 10 February 2026 at 5:46 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad