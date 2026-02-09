While it may not have been quite as contentious as some other finales to long-running shows, like the infamous Game of Thrones ending, it's fair to say the ending to Stranger Things season 5 was certainly divisive.

In fact, the ending was so divisive that one of the show's own stars has now opened up, and revealed that he himself did not enjoy the episode.

In an exchange on Instagram, Matthew Modine, who played Dr Brenner (known to Eleven as Papa) in seasons 1, 2 and 4 of the sci-fi show, was asked whether he liked the finale, to which he gave a one-word reply: "nope".

Modine was also asked about the debunked 'Conformity Gate' theory, which fans proposed would see a final, ninth episode of the season being surprise released and revealing that the events of the finale were actually a vision given to the characters by Vecna, who didn't really perish.

When asked if he believed in there being an additional, ninth episode to the season, he responded: "hoping so for the fans".

While Conformity Gate turned out not to be true, fans will get to see more adventures in the Stranger Things universe, and sooner rather than later.

This is because animated spin-off Stranger Things: Tales from ‘85, which is set in between the original show's second and third seasons, will arrive on Netflix later this year.

Another live action spin-off is also in the works, although details of that show are yet to be revealed, beyond what stories it won't be tackling.

In an interview with Deadline co-creator Ross Duffer revealed of the spin-off: "It’s not Hopper mentioning Montauk. There’s no Montauk spin-off. That was more of a wink to the fans, deep-cut fans that know that the show started as 'Montauk'.

"It’s obviously not Holly and the kids or anything like that. It’s something much smaller than that. We’ve said this before, the spin-off idea we have, it is early days, but it is an entirely new mythology.

"So, it is connected, and it is going to answer some questions that people have, and there’s some lingering questions that weren’t answered in the finale that will be answered in the spin-off. But at the end of the day, it’s got its own story and its own mythology."

