If you've cast an eye over social media during the past few days, you'll have seen a widespread conspiracy taking over the internet by the name of Conformity Gate. But could this bizarre theory, whipped up by passionate Stranger Things fans, actually change TV for the better in the long run?

On the off-chance you've managed to miss the discourse, Stranger Things finally ended with its rather anticlimactic two-hour finale, The Rightside Up, on 1st January, which saw a pretty easy death for villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) and an ambiguous end for Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven. After almost 10 years of investing in the show, created by the Duffer Brothers, many fans understandably weren't happy.

But they made their criticisms clear in a rather creative way – by basically writing a new ending. Fans theorised, using "clues" from the finale, that the last episode wasn't actually the ending, and that a "secret" ninth episode would arrive on 7th January, revealing that episode 8's happy ending had been an illusion orchestrated by villain Vecna.

Incredibly, the theory reached huge heights. According to SimilarWeb, it was Googled more than 200,000 times, and it gained a life of its own on TikTok, catching the attention of Murray actor Brett Gelman.

Of course, 7th January came and went, and the theory was proven to be (respectfully) a load of nonsense. Netflix even stepped in at one point, changing its Instagram bio to sternly read: "ALL EPISODES OF STRANGER THINGS ARE NOW PLAYING."

But just because Conformity Gate wasn't real doesn't mean it can't have a real impact on TV going forward. For one thing, it's proven that fandoms can use social media in a powerful way – to demand more from their favourite shows and from TV creatives.

Of course, the way we consume TV has changed monumentally over the past couple of decades. For better or for worse, social media has wormed its way into our viewing habits, and that's something that's not going to change any time soon.

A 2025 report from YouGov found that 7 in 10 people use social media while consuming other media content (i.e. watching TV) at the same time, a practice that has become known as "second-screening". Streamers and studios are clearly aware of this and there have already been (unconfirmed) reports that they're dumbing down TV shows to cater to people who aren't fully paying attention.

But social media being part of our TV habits might not be such a terrible thing. This has already been found in a study by Emily Powell and Alixandra Barasch, published in January 2025 in the journal Psychology & Marketing, which suggested that second-screening can create a sense of social connection.

Co-author Barasch said: "When you’re watching alone, that phone can become your bridge to a wider community. It’s not just about multitasking – it’s about deepening the experience by connecting with others in real time.”

That sense of community is crucial to any fandom who want to keep a TV show alive. But Conformity Gate proves Stranger Things fans weren't just watching and talking about the show. And they weren't just paying attention. They were rewatching, zooming in, analysing, and theorising.

Just because the conclusion was wrong doesn't mean their argument wasn't pretty good. They did deserve more from the Stranger Things finale, and I don't think they're wrong to make that known.

Now, I'm certainly not suggesting that TV creatives should listen and abide by every mad fan request. That would be absolutely terrifying (although if it ever does happen, I would like to take my chance to formally demand a redo of the final season of Game of Thrones). Showrunners also must have to have the autonomy to tell their own stories.

But social media has undoubtedly given TV viewers the power to change the TV landscape – and it's not always a bad thing. For one, it's resulted in plenty of TV series being saved from cancellation after fan campaigns (ask any fan of Brooklyn Nine-Nine or The Expanse!).

As pointed out by Powell and Barasch, it's also taken us back to a more collective viewing experience, opening up more discussions between fans, and has revived the concept of appointment viewing with series like The Traitors.

Now, Stranger Things fans could actually change things even further with Conformity Gate, by forcing TV creatives to take a cold hard look at what they're producing and whether it's good enough.

Of course, reaction on social media shouldn't be the be-all and end-all – but nor should it be scoffed at anymore. Just maybe it could be the wake-up call needed for creatives to raise their game.

