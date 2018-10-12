Watch the first teaser for the live-action version of Aladdin

Disney fans have been treated to their first glimpse of the live-action remake of 1992 classic Aladdin, with the teaser trailer dropping on Twitter in the early hours of Friday 12th October 2018.

The minute and a half trailer begins with a sweeping shot of the desert – a bird’s eye view, perhaps harkening back to Jafar’s pet parrot Iago – before panning over the towering Agrabah in the horizon.

After the mandatory Disney logo, which is brushed aside like sand, we are then taken to the infamous Cave of Wonders, with the growling guardian of the cave repeating the mantra Aladdin fans will know well: “Only one may enter here…one whose worth lies far within…the diamond in the rough.”

The diamond in question is newcomer Mena Massoud, who stars as Aladdin in his first major motion picture role. The teaser trailer reveals the star in action as we see him leaning forward to grab the infamous lamp, before the trailer cuts to the film’s now confirmed release date of 24th May 2019.

Aladdin was confirmed to be in the works by Disney in October 2016, after previous live-action adaptations such as Emma Watson’s Beauty and the Beast and Cinderella – starring Mamma Mia favourite Lily James – proved box office hits.

The film – directed by none other than Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrells frontman Guy Ritchie – is set to blend classic songs from the original animated film with new pieces, with original composer Alan Menkin collaborating with newcomers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul on a new score.

Alongside Massoud, Aladdin will star Will Smith as the comical Genie figure played by the late Robin Williams in the original film, and Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine.

Speaking about being cast in the role, Scott – who has also been cast in the new Charlie’s Angels reboot – explained, “Jasmine will be strong and have fun, but also get it wrong and be emotional. She’s a multidimensional woman, and she doesn’t have to just be one thing. So in this movie, you see her go on such a roller coaster, as opposed to her one goal being to fall in love or get married.”

With Ritchie’s take on the classic reportedly “very muscular and action-packed,” it seems Disney fans don’t have to wait for much longer for this much-anticipated film to finally hit the big screens…