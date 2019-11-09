Accessibility Links

  3. Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse leaves Neil Jones blushing after “affair” comment

Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse leaves Neil Jones blushing after “affair” comment

Well that wasn’t awkward…

Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2019 - TX: 28/09/2019 - Episode: Strictly Come Dancing 2019 - TX2 LIVE SHOW (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Dame Shirley Bassey, Bruno Tonioli - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Oh Motsi… Saturday night’s Strictly Come Dancing audience was left gasping after the judge made “affair” comments following Alex Scott and Neil Jones’ performance — bringing to mind Neil’s split with his wife Katya

Following their Jive to Let’s Twist Again by Chubby Checker, Motsi told the newly reunited pair: “Well I feel like we’re seeing a new couple that we knew, but someone had an affair and now the light is back on!”

Following shocked gasps from the crowd, she continued: “You guys know what I mean!… I love the improvement in your body… No awkward moment, you were jolly, you were fun, you were fresh!”

It was an awkward moment on the dancefloor, however, given that Neil and Katya Jones split earlier this year after the Strictly Curse appeared to hit during last season, and pictures were released showing Katya kissing comedian and celebrity dance partner Seann Walsh

Motsi’s gaffe wasn’t lost on viewers, as they took to Twitter following the comments:

Do you think Motsi’s comments hit too close to home?

Strictly Come Dancing continues tomorrow at 7.20pm on BBC1

