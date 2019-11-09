Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse leaves Neil Jones blushing after “affair” comment

Oh Motsi… Saturday night’s Strictly Come Dancing audience was left gasping after the judge made “affair” comments following Alex Scott and Neil Jones’ performance — bringing to mind Neil’s split with his wife Katya…

Following their Jive to Let’s Twist Again by Chubby Checker, Motsi told the newly reunited pair: “Well I feel like we’re seeing a new couple that we knew, but someone had an affair and now the light is back on!”

Following shocked gasps from the crowd, she continued: “You guys know what I mean!… I love the improvement in your body… No awkward moment, you were jolly, you were fun, you were fresh!”

It was an awkward moment on the dancefloor, however, given that Neil and Katya Jones split earlier this year after the Strictly Curse appeared to hit during last season, and pictures were released showing Katya kissing comedian and celebrity dance partner Seann Walsh…

Motsi’s gaffe wasn’t lost on viewers, as they took to Twitter following the comments:

Alex is basically ALL OF TWITTER after Motsi's affair comment tbh #Strictly #SCD pic.twitter.com/878UvlLX1T — Sarah Doran (@sarahisnothere) November 9, 2019

Motsi: it’s like we’re seeing a couple that we knew and then someone had an affair- everyone: #strictly pic.twitter.com/aTQlAXF7W4 — Charla (@Charlaface) November 9, 2019

Did she just say that? #strictly — Paul Hedgehog ???? (@Paul_Hedgehog) November 9, 2019

Aye well said motsi talk about affair when his wife snogged someone last year #strictly — lulu foreman (@pinksunset91x) November 9, 2019

Do you think Motsi’s comments hit too close to home?

Strictly Come Dancing continues tomorrow at 7.20pm on BBC1