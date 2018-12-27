Has Breda McQueen killed cheating Louis Loveday? Hollyoaks wedding ends in horror

Hollyoaks‘ Lothario Louis Loveday (Karl Collins) may have just become the latest victim of serial killer Breda McQueen (Moya Brady) after his cheating ways were exposed on his wedding day to Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter). He certainly fits the profile of the nasty nanny’s targets, so is this the end for the cheating character?

In the second of the soap’s blockbuster seasonal hour-long specials aired on E4 on Thursday 27 December, Louis and Leela’s big day at the Hutch was interrupted by his ex-wife Simone (Jacqueline Boatswain), who he’s been having an affair with, and their son Zack (Duayne Boachie), who rumbled his parents’ fling and urged his mother to fight for Louis.

However, before either of them could open their mouths Simon’s sister Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) arrived and dropped the bombshell to the bride and assembled guests that she and Louis have been secretly married for months – and not only that, Louis has been sleeping with Simone on the side!

Why did Breda target Louis?

As his house of cards collapsed in spectacular fashion, Louis got a punch from Zack who disowned him as his father while Breda comforted a distraught Leela back at the Lomaxes and was intrigued to hear the extent of Mr Loveday’s bad behaviour. On a mission to rid the world of another bad dad, following her dispatch of cheating Russ Owen, gangster Glenn Donovan, violent Carl Costello and adopted son Sylver’s abusive biological dad, Breda tracked down Louis at the Dog.

Drowning his sorrows and lamenting there was nothing left for him in the village, Louis sloped off but was followed to the garage by Breda – who pushed a metal shelving unit on top of him!

Is Louis dead? And seeing as he’s upset his entire family and fiancee, will anyone notice or care if he suddenly disappears?

