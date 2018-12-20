Hollyoaks bombshell – Breda tells Sylver he’s NOT a McQueen as it’s revealed she killed his real dad!

Hollyoaks‘ resident serial killer Breda McQueen (Moya Brady) has confessed her crimes to the police after telling son Sylver (David Tag) she is NOT his biological mother and that he was adopted aged three following the death of his parents – but a flashback to 1986 revealed that the murdering nanny bumped off his real dad to protect him!

In the first of three seasonal hour-long specials aired on E4 on Thursday 20 December, we went back in time to Christmas Day 32 years ago where childminder Breda was seen looking after a little boy with a violent father, who she whacked over the head with an ornament when he threatened to hit his son.

Back in the present, Breda’s daughter Goldie McQueen attacked cousin Mercedes when she admitted she lied to the police and tried to frame her for the murder of Russ Owen on their wedding day as revenge for their fling. This led to Goldie getting arrested for breaking bail as she is still under suspicion for the slaying, which was actually carried out by murdering mum Breda.

Sylver declared he was going to take the blame for killing Russ to protect Goldie, forcing Breda to come clean that Goldie wasn’t his real sister and he’s not a McQueen – Breda was his nanny and adopted him when he was three after he was orphaned. Cutting back to 1986, the full story was revealed that the little lad in Breda’s care who’s father she bludgeoned to death was Sylver!

Panicking Breda wrote an anonymous confession letter to the cops simply stating: “I am the killer you’re looking for,” meaning Goldie was released and Sylver didn’t have to incriminate himself. But what will the fallout be from the dramatic revelations chez McQueen?

Will Breda get caught and will Sylver get together with Mercedes?

Sylver has urged Breda not to tell Goldie he’s adopted, and that as far as he’s concerned she’s been the best mum he could’ve asked for… But he’s unaware she has racked up four victims as part of her twisted moral mission to rid the world of bad, uncaring fathers – cheating Russ, gangster Glenn Donovan, violent Carl Costello and now, as it turns out, Sylver’s real dad. And who knows how many others in the intervening decades…

The instalment ended with the police issuing a warning on the TV news that the confession letter will help track the murderer down and they will not remain at large for much longer – so has Breda sealed her own fate? Will she be caught and exposed? How will the McQueens react to her secret killing spree?

Fans will no doubt be hoping the fact Sylver is confirmed as not a McQueen by birth gives the green light to the previously forbidden romance with ‘cousin’ Mercedes – but that looks unlikely as the self-destructive landlady has fallen into the arms of bad boy Liam Donovan. Will Sylver tell Mercy about Breda’s bombshell?

