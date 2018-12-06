Jean attacked in EastEnders mugging horror

EastEnders‘ Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) is set to be the victim of an attempted mugging that leaves her shaken and sets off a chain of events that sees the vulnerable character ditch her bipolar medication as she struggles to cope with the burden of keeping Hayley Slater (Katie Jarvis) and Alfie Moon’s (Shane Richie) big baby secret.

On Monday 17 December, Jean is assaulted in broad daylight by a would-be robber, but Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) comes to his fellow choir member’s rescue and the assailant is driven away. It’s another development in the unlikely pairing’s deepening relationship, with jittery Jean in need of a friend as she continues to keep a lid on Alfie being baby Cherry’s father, trying desperately to get Mr Moon to give the vulnerable new mum some space.

When Ian becomes the new choirmaster following bossy Morag’s unceremonious sacking, he encourages Jean to help him lead their singing group to success in the face of Karen Taylor and Kim Fox-Hubbard trying to steal the limelight by competing for a coveted solo.

Why does Jean throw away her medication?

With so much chaos occurring chez Slater, Jean is beginning to crack under the pressure and on Friday 21 December she accidentally throws her bipolar medication in the bin while tidying up. Stacey Fowler (Lacey Turner) grows increasingly concerned about her mum’s state of mind, unaware of the baby bombshell she’s hiding for her cousin, and after confiding in Max Branning (Jake Wood) makes an alarming discovery that leads her to think her fears about her mother’s mental health are confirmed…

Buckling Jean could prove to be the key to what EastEnders has described as the “ticking time bomb of Hayley’s baby’s paternity” which is set to dominate the Christmas storylines – will the stress of keeping the secret cause her to confess all, blowing the Slaters apart? Maybe she’ll admit everything to Ian as their bond grows – but just how will Kat end up finally learning Hayley and Alfie have been lying to her for months? And is Jean’s mental health at serious risk if she stops taking her medication?

