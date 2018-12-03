Liv discovers Jacob’s sex lie on Emmerdale – watch the new scene

Emmerdale’s Liv Flaherty will be left baffled in tonight’s episode when she learns that Jacob has been claiming that the two of them are in a relationship. During a visit to the local shop, David starts to discuss the fact that Liv is older than Jakey and that sex can be “confusing” for a boy of his age. After Liv storms out, she ends up telling Aaron that Jacob is lying, with the true fact being that she doesn’t actually fancy anyone.

Advertisement

In the aftermath of the truth coming out, Jacob admits he lied and a suspicious Maya offers to talk to him when David is left confused by his fibs. When the teacher then gets her student alone, she asks him if he pretended to be dating Liv to make her jealous, and Jacob confirms her accusations. With the atmosphere between them super-charged, flattered Maya leans in to kiss a stunned Jacob but quickly pulls away.

Mortified May flees, confused and horrified by making a move on the lad. The following day she tries to shut down a potential scandalous end to her career and makes it clear to Jacob she could lose her job and be tarnished by the shame if anybody found out what happened.

Of course it’s not the first time the twosome have locked lips, but Jacob was the one who stunned Maya before by impulsively kissing her on the lips on her birthday, whereas this time the roles are reversed, which could have far more serious consequences.

Announcing she will move out and end things with David if that’s what it takes, conflicted Jacob tells Maya how guilty he feels at the thought of upsetting his stepfather and the pair make the bold decision to tell Mr Metcalfe everything…

Will they really go through with admitting the inappropriate indiscretion, knowing the damage it could do? And was the kiss really spontaneous on Maya’s part, or could she be slowly, secretly grooming the schoolboy and messing with his emotions?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.