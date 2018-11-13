Ruby’s rape case collapses in EastEnders after Martin’s betrayal?

Ruby Allen’s rape case could be jeopardised in next week’s EastEnders when the police tell her they have discovered a photo taken on the night of her assault that could imply her encounter with Matt Clarkson (Mitchell Hunt) was consensual – and that her friend Martin Fowler (James Bye) is the one who alerted the authorities to the new piece of evidence.

Excited to be moving back onto Albert Square on Monday 19 November, Ruby’s joy is cut short upon learning a picture has come to light of her kissing Matt on the evening her assault took place. Martin, husband of her best mate Stacey Fowler (Lacey Turner), was the one who informed the cops about the picture but doesn’t want Ruby to know, and tries to cover his guilt when Ms Allen worries this could make her look unreliable in the eyes of the law.

On Tuesday 20 November, Martin begs pal Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) to take the blame, not wanting Ruby to realise his betrayal, and the muscly market trader agrees to cover for his guilty friend. Elsewhere, Stacey is horrified when beaten Ruby announces this has made her consider dropping the charges against Matt, and she angrily confronts Kush believing him to be responsible for giving the picture to the police.

When Martin is forced to confess to his volatile wife it was him, fuming Stacey calls Stacey over to the house and forces her ashamed spouse to admit the truth to her face, leaving Ruby reeling from the betrayal.

Later in the week, on Thursday 22 November, the fallout of Martin’s actions continues to cause ructions, and Ruby must decide whether or not to go ahead with the charges or scrap the case.

Ruby met Matt and Ross Swinden (Ossian Luke) at Martin’s school reunion at the E20 club last month. After the party, she ended up sleeping with Ross back at his place, but then passed out drunk and the next thing she remembered was waking up with Matt on top of her – while Ross did nothing.

Since reporting the incident, Ruby has been plagued by self-doubt about what happened – does the fact she was drunk and willingly went home with the boys after a night clubbing undermine the fact she doesn’t remember giving her consent to Matt after sleeping with Ross? Would a jury believe she was taken advantage of?

Also in next Thursday’s episode, Ruby reveals to Stacey that she has remembered another detail about the night of her ordeal and shares her recollection – but what is it? And will it be enough to persuade Ruby to fight for justice?

